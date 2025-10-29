Nigeria: PDP Chairmanship - Lamido Begins Legal Process

Former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido has begun legal proceedings to challenge his exclusion from obtaining the nomination form for the chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sources close to Lamido confirmed that he met with his lawyers on Tuesday and has sworn to an affidavit attached to the originating summons, which is expected to be filed before the Federal High Court today (Wednesday).

It was further gathered that the legal team plans to approach the court with an ex parte motion seeking to halt the screening process for former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Kabir Tanimu Turaki, who remains the sole candidate for the chairmanship position. Turaki's emergence followed his endorsement by PDP governors from the northern states and other senior party figures and the submission of his nomination form on Monday.

Lamido had vowed on Monday to seek legal redress after allegedly being denied access to the nomination form. His move has deepened the crisis threatening to derail preparations for the PDP's national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

But the party's leadership has dismissed Lamido's threats of litigation, insisting it will not allow "disgruntled elements" to derail preparations for its convention.

In what has been reported as a response to the escalating tensions, the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) announced the indefinite postponement of the screening exercise for aspirants initially slated for Tuesday, October 28.

Lamido's legal challenge adds to a series of hurdles already confronting the opposition party. A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed October 30 to deliver judgement in a separate suit seeking to stop the convention. The case was filed by some state party chairmen believed to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, a vocal critic of the planned convention. The outcome is seen as a critical test of the PDP's unity and readiness for leadership transition.

Meanwhile, the dust is yet to settle over a forgery petition filed by the party's embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a known ally of Wike. Anyanwu alleged that his signature was forged on documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying it of the convention.

Both the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) have dismissed his claims, insisting that Anyanwu willingly signed the correspondence. Nonetheless, the outcome of the ongoing security investigation into the allegation could have significant implications for the fate of the convention and the party's fragile internal cohesion.