Nigeria: 'Petitions Without Facts Are Crimes'

The Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has warned unaccredited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) against submitting petitions that are not backed by verifiable facts and credible investigation, saying such actions amount to a crime under existing laws.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the Council and executive director of CSOs and CBOs, Ambassador (Prince) Emeka Mgbemere, CSCHEI described the growing trend of frivolous petitions by unregistered groups as "a grave infraction" that undermines institutional integrity and public trust.

According to the statement, writing or submitting petitions without facts constitutes a serious offence punishable under procurement and civil laws, and violates the principles of SERVICOM (Service Compact with All Nigerians), which emphasise transparency, accountability, and fairness in governance.

"We caution all unaccredited CSOs, CBOs, and NGOs to desist from forwarding unsubstantiated petitions. Such actions not only damage the credibility of your organisations but also contravene laws guiding civic engagement," CSCHEI said.

The Council, which is recognised by the United Nations as a coordinating platform for CSOs and CBOs in Nigeria, said it operates in 440 local government areas across 26 states, serving as a bridge between government institutions and communities in advancing socio-economic development and good governance.

CSCHEI stressed that organisations must ensure that all petitions submitted to government agencies are based on verifiable facts and evidence, supported by thorough investigation and research, and compliant with SERVICOM rules, procurement laws, and civil statutes.

The group warned that failure to comply with these requirements could result in legal sanctions, reputational damage, and a loss of credibility among stakeholders.

"Any organisation found submitting petitions without factual backing risks prosecution, suspension of recognition, and permanent loss of credibility within the civil society space," Mgbemere cautioned.

On a related note, CSCHEI applauded major federal revenue-generating agencies for their transparency and accountability in managing national resources.

The Council specifically commended the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) for their roles in boosting government revenue.

The statement particularly hailed the NUPRC's performance, citing its revenue generation of ₦6.215 trillion between January and September 2025, including ₦7.554 trillion in total performance when pending royalty settlements and receivables are included.

CSCHEI noted that this figure, representing about 11.4 per cent of Nigeria's ₦55 trillion national budget, reflects strong fiscal discipline and operational transparency under the commission's current leadership.

It further detailed that the NNPCL Joint Venture and Production Sharing Contract royalty receivables stood at ₦758.99 billion (January-August 2025), while Project Gazelle receipts accounted for ₦730.25 billion (November 2024), and cumulative NNPCL JV royalty receivables reached ₦6.322 trillion (October 2022-August 2025).

The Council described these results as "impressive achievements" for a regulatory commission barely four years old and urged all other revenue agencies to sustain similar standards of accountability and transparency.

CSCHEI reaffirmed its commitment to fostering credible engagement between civil society and government institutions through advocacy, monitoring, and developmental support.

The statement referenced the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where global leaders emphasised the need for stronger partnerships with CSOs to achieve sustainable development goals.

"At the 80th UNGA, the Secretary-General underscored the vital role CSOs play in promoting peace, development, and human rights. Collaboration, transparency, and accountability remain the pillars of global progress," CSCHEI said.

The Council reiterated that it would continue to guide and coordinate accredited organisations in Nigeria to uphold integrity, professionalism, and lawful conduct in all advocacy and petition-related activities.

"Our mission is to ensure that civil society remains a credible voice for truth, fairness, and responsible governance," Mgbemere added.