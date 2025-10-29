Nigeria: Chess Federation Will Be Model of Integrity & Excellence - Sen. Dankwambo

The newly elected president of the Chess Federation of Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has promised to introduce innovative thinking that would make the federation a model of integrity and excellence in Nigerian sports administration.

In his post-election speech, the former Governor of Gombe State who is currently representing Gombe North in the Senate said his election is not only a personal honour but a collective milestone for the game of chess in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the inauguration of the new board marks a new chapter defined by visionary leadership, huge professionalism, and exemplary sportsmanship.

"My vision is to foster an inclusive, dynamic, and highly professional chess ecosystem that nurtures talent from grassroots schools to high institutions across Nigeria," he stated.

Senator Dankwambo, therefore, promised to work harmoniously with other board members to take the game of chess in Nigeria to higher heights.

"As your President, I pledge to maintain an open-door policy, welcoming your insights, creativity, and free flowing ideas without hesitation.

"Our collective efforts and innovative thinking will be essential to driving the federation forward, ensuring progress and success for Nigerian chess.

"I encourage each of you to bring your unique perspectives and enthusiasm as we work together to achieve our shared vision," he said.

Dankwambo also pledged his commitment to "forging sustainable corporate partnerships and alliances that facilitate increased participation, heightened competitive standards, and enhanced visibility on national and international stages."

He concluded by acknowledging the efforts by the immediate past board to reposition the sport.

"I pay special tribute to our immediate past President, DIG Sani U. Mohammed (Rtd), and Vice President, Adewole Adeyinka Samuel, whose dedication, professionalism, and visionary stewardship have significantly contributed to the growth and reputation of Nigerian chess.

"Their legacy serves as a beacon for our future endeavours," said Senator Dankwambo.