Nigeria: U-17 Wcup - Flamingos Tackle Italy for a Spot in Quarter-Finals

Nigeria's Flamingos will confront Italy in a much-anticipated Round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, on Tuesday, October, 28, at Pitch 2 of the Football Academy Mohamed VI, Rabat, with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Both countries will be meeting for the first time at this stage of the competition. Italy with three straight wins, viz a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brazil, 3-1 victory over host Morocco, and another commanding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, led Group A with maximum points and arrive in Rabat in fine form.

Nigeria, on the other hand, qualified as one of the best third-place teams, after a tough opening to the tournament with a 4-1 loss to Canada and a narrow 1-0 loss to France. They recovered well with a decisive 4-0 victory over Samoa to guarantee their spot in the Round of 16.

The Flamingos will be hoping to improve on that outcome and contend for a spot in the quarter-finals with new-found confidence and vigour.

But the Italians, who are yet to lose a game, spearheaded by Giulia Galli, who leads the tournament in goals with five, will be full of confidence as they try to extend their winning streak.

Tonight's encounter, starting at 8pm, promises to be full of fireworks as both teams contest for a spot in the World Cup's Round of 8.