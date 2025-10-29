Nigeria: El-Amin Wins Historic 16th First Bank Georgian Cup

Kaduna based polo team El-Amin reaffirmed its supremacy of Nigeria polo over the weekend, winning the 104 edition of the famed First Bank sponsored Georgian Cup.

The victory was the 16th for the high flying polo team.

To emerge champions in the keenly contested 6-chukker round, El-Amin overpowered their rivals, Kaduna Makarfi by a whopping 12-goals to 4-goals.

Mohammed Babangida, patron of the team, while expressing satisfaction and confirming his dominance at the high level, attributed their victory to hard work.

"16 wins of the Georgian Cup is a record. In the history of Nigerian Polo, it has never been done. The truth is that El-Amin players have a wonderful chemistry because we've been together for long time and understand ourselves very well," said Babangida.

"We have also done so much investment in the physical well-being of players and its horses as well," he added.

He also praised First Bank as he said without their sponsorship El-Amin would not be making history in the game.

"We cannot be here without First Bank. We must appreciate what First Bank have done for polo. We celebrated our 100-years anniversary together with First Bank. First Bank is the lifeline of everything that you've seen here over the years," he noted.

In his reaction, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank, Olusegun Alebiosu, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to sponsorship of the Georgian Cup.

"We will continue to sponsor the Georgian and remain committed to it in the same way we are committed to all other sports sponsorship that we are engaged in, especially sporting initiatives that engage our youths," he assured.