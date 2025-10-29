Nigeria: Idowu Demands Reforms for Grassroots Football Development

The Chairman of Nath Boys FC, Yemi Idowu, has identified the lack of reforms and structures as major obstacles to grassroots football development in Nigeria.

Idowu stated this against the backdrop of the growing number of football academies across the country, acknowledging their efforts in discovering and nurturing young talents.

However, he noted that the absence of a proper support system for coaches and budding players at the grassroots level has hindered the overall growth of Nigerian football.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I'm happy with the work academies are doing, that's progress. But I will be happier if we had a proper youth and junior structure in place. Right now, it's a bit disjointed," he said.

Citing Morocco as a model for long-term investment in grassroots football, Idowu explained that the North African country's success at both youth and senior levels was built on a nationwide structure that starts from the villages and culminates in elite facilities like the King Mohammed VI Football Academy.

"What Morocco has achieved is the result of a long journey. That center is just the tip of a grassroots pyramid. If you visit their villages, you'll see the structure. That's what we don't have," he said.

He argued that Nigeria does not need expensive stadiums to build a strong football foundation.

"Simple grass fields and functioning junior leagues are enough. Today, we can't even get competition-grade footballs in Nigeria -- most of what's sold is fake. The National Sports Commission should distribute quality footballs for free. It costs little," he said.

Idowu advised that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) should concentrate on elite football, while state and local governments should handle youth development.

He also called for the decentralization of funding and infrastructure to ensure that children can play regularly without traveling long distances.