Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Kicks Off O'datiwa U-17 Football Competition

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transforming sports into a powerful platform for youth empowerment, unity and economic growth across the state.

Aiyedatiwa said this on Monday at the Akure Sports Stadium during the official kick-off of the O'DATIWA Under-17 Football Competition,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is a statewide tournament aimed at discovering and nurturing young football talents across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said the competition, with the theme "Catching Them Young for a Greater Future in Sports," represented more than just a sporting event.

The governor said the competition reflected his administration's vision to invest in the dreams of the younger generation and build a future where every young person could find purpose and pride through sports.

"This event is not just about football; it's about hope, opportunity and the future of our great state.

"As a government, we are deliberately investing in the dreams of our young people and nurturing their talents.

"We are also providing them with a stage to shine, not only before the people of Ondo State, but before the nation and the world.

"When young people are engaged productively, idleness and social vices are reduced, while unity, teamwork and a sense of belonging across communities are strengthened," Aiyedatiwa said. (NAN).