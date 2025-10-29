Monrovia — Sean Devereux High School in Perry Town, Brewerville, came alive on graduation day as parents, teachers, and students gathered to celebrate the resilient and determined Class of 2025.

Delivering the keynote address, Attorney Nathaniel Chen Gbaba inspired the graduates with a powerful message centered on the theme: "Influence the World--Don't Let the World Influence You."

Opening his address with enthusiasm and pride, Atty. Gbaba congratulated the graduates for reaching a major milestone.

"Today is your day -- the day you can look back and say, 'I made it,' and look ahead and declare, 'Now I begin!"' he said, drawing thunderous applause.

He reminded the graduates that while they had crossed one finish line, they now stood at the starting point of a far greater race -- the race of life. His message was clear and profound: "Influence the world; don't let the world influence you."

Atty. Gbaba urged the students to begin their journey of influence by mastering themselves first. He encouraged them to dream big but also to wake up and work hard to make those dreams real, emphasizing that "dreams alone don't build a future -- hard work does."

In a touching moment, he shared personal stories from his life -- how he dreamed of becoming both a father and a lawyer, and how persistence and faith helped him achieve those dreams, even returning to law school at nearly fifty years old.

"Don't just dream," he told the graduates. "Wake up and work your dream."

Reflecting on his upbringing, Gbaba said he chose a different path from his father, who had five wives and sixteen children.

"I influenced my dream, not my father's," he stated, urging the graduates to chart their own course rather than follow the crowd.

Addressing the digital generation, he cautioned against seeking validation through social media.

"Don't chase likes, chase purpose. Don't follow trends, set them," he advised. "You are not a post or a picture -- you are a promise."

He also cited global figures who defied odds to shape the world -- Malala Yousafzai, Nelson Mandela, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Oprah Winfrey, and Elon Musk -- describing them as individuals who "turned challenges into influence and failure into impact."

"Each of them was told to quit," he said. "Each refused to be influenced; they chose to influence."

Gbaba challenged the graduates to avoid the traps of drugs, peer pressure, and false notions of success.

"True greatness," he said, "is being real, being responsible, and being respectful."

He urged the Class of 2025 to embrace authenticity and purpose:

"Love your life -- not your friend's, not your parent's, not what you see online. Be you, do you, and use what's inside you to impact your world."

Concluding his speech, Gbaba shared the inspiring story of Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan, a Liberian scientist who rose from poverty during the civil war to global recognition. His story, Gbaba said, symbolizes the power of faith, persistence, and purpose.

"When the world tries to change you, stand tall and say, 'No! I was born to change the world, not to be changed by it,"' Gbaba declared to a standing ovation.

The ceremony ended with cheers, laughter, and hope as the Sean Devereux Class of 2025 marched forward -- ready to influence their world with courage, faith, and determination.

Venus T. Tutu, valedictorian of the class, urged her peers to pursue higher education and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school's administration and teaching staff for their dedication and support. She also thanked her parents for their unwavering love and encouragement.

Before the event concluded, the school presented a proposal to the guest speaker, Atty. Nathaniel Chen Gbaba, who made an initial contribution of US$500 toward a building project for the school.