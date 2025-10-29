Liberia: UL Establishes Student Disciplinary Committee to Curb Campus Indiscipline

Monrovia — University of Liberia (UL) President, Dr. Layli Maparyan, in consultation with the UL Board of Trustees, has established a Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) as part of an ongoing effort to address growing incidents of indiscipline and violence across the university's campuses.

The seven-member committee is tasked with investigating violations of the UL Student Handbook and recommending appropriate penalties in line with institutional policies.

Members of the Student Disciplinary Committee include Andrew K. Dean, Faculty Representative and Chairperson; Cllr. Clara Cassell, UL Legal Affairs, Ex-Officio; Amb. Felecia J.W. Dorbor, Student Affairs, Ex-Officio; Ms Janet U. Lolemeh, Staff Representative; Mr Isaac Tulo Chea and Ms Victoria D. Korgbay, Student Representatives; and Ms Bendu Kromah, At-Large Representative.

According to a memorandum issued on October 13, Dr. Maparyan announced that the committee's mandate extends through the end of the 2025-2026 academic year.

The memo also states that the Student Disciplinary Committee will operate in accordance with the newly revised UL Student Handbook, which details the committee's Terms of Reference (ToR).

Dr. Maparyan emphasized that the SDC will convene at least once per academic semester and as often as necessary to address reported violations.

The committee will also submit summary reports of its activities to the university administration and relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and timely follow-up.

Following its official inauguration on October 23, at the university's Fendall campus, the Student Disciplinary Committee has already begun receiving complaints, investigating alleged infractions, and making recommendations for disciplinary actions.

In an interview with UL Relations on October 25, 2025, Student Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Andrew K. Dean expressed gratitude to Dr. Maparyan for the appointment and pledged to uphold the committee's duties with integrity, professionalism, and impartiality.

"I feel very pleased and honored as a young man to be selected to chair the SDC, something I take great pride in," Mr. Dean stated.

"The committee will ensure that all proceedings follow due process, maintaining fairness, confidentiality, and respect for the rights of all parties involved."

Mr. Dean also appealed to students to uphold the university's core values and reflect its motto, "Lux in Tenebris", Light in Darkness.

Beyond its disciplinary mandate, the Student Disciplinary Committee plans to launch educational awareness campaigns and town hall meetings aimed at promoting ethical behavior, preventing misconduct, and fostering a safe academic environment.

"We are not only focused on investigating cases or enforcing penalties," Dean noted. "We also want to engage students in preventive education to strengthen discipline and promote a culture of respect and responsibility."

The committee's jurisdiction covers offenses such as hooliganism, vandalism, violence, disrespect toward university authorities, the circulation of false or defamatory materials, destruction of property, and unlawful demonstrations. Penalties range from warnings to suspension or expulsion, depending on the severity of the infraction.

The establishment of the Student Disciplinary Committee marks a key step in Dr. Maparyan's broader reform agenda, which is anchored on her five guiding "Es": Education, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Excellence, and Ethics, a framework designed to restore integrity, discipline, and academic excellence at the University of Liberia.