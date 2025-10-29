Monrovia — Some women wear heels; others redefine what they mean. Dearest N. Dolo belongs to the latter.

On Saturday, at the Liberia Learning Center in Monrovia, surrounded by fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and young creatives, Dolo unveiled NEADIA -- a luxury footwear brand designed to empower women through elegance and confidence.

The launch featured the brand's debut line, The Empress Collection, crafted for women who, as Dolo puts it, "walk like they have already claimed their throne."

For Dolo, NEADIA is more than a fashion label -- it's the fulfillment of a lifelong passion. Her journey began in childhood, when her mother would dress her in tiny heels every Sunday for church. What started as a simple routine gradually evolved into a deep appreciation for poise, style, and self-expression.

"Heels became more than fashion -- they became character," Dolo reflected. "A woman can be silent, but her heels can speak for her."

NEADIA now stands as an embodiment of that philosophy -- merging luxury craftsmanship with empowerment. The brand invites women everywhere to embrace their strength and sophistication without apology.

The Empress Collection is available exclusively at www.neadia.store, with delivery options in Liberia and internationally. For fittings, custom consultations, or in-person purchases, NEADIA operates from its showroom on 12th Street, Sinkor, Landside First Avenue, Monrovia.