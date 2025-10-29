Liberia: Wife of Dismissed Minister Wilmot Paye Praises Husband's 'Integrity Over Wealth' After President Boakai's Cabinet Shake-Up

Monrovia — Mrs. Comfort Boog-Paye, wife of dismissed Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye, has praised her husband for what she described as his integrity and moral uprightness following his unexpected dismissal by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday.

In a brief post on social media, Mrs. Boog-Paye expressed pride in her husband's service, calling him "a great statesman" who chose "integrity over wealth."

"Thank you for making me a very proud wife! Your children are equally very proud of you. Of course, your God is happy to have a child like you," she wrote. "Choosing integrity over wealth is the best choice any true Christian can make. You are a great statesman, so posterity will judge you kindly. Thank you for job well done, Honey!"

Her statement has since drawn wide reactions online, with many Liberians viewing it as a graceful but pointed response to the sudden dismissal.

President Boakai on Monday dismissed several high-profile officials, including Paye, in what the Executive Mansion described as a personnel action but without providing any reason for the shake-up.

The decision has fueled speculation across political circles, particularly because Paye was a key ally of President Boakai during the 2023 elections and served as a former Unity Party chairman before his cabinet appointment.

While the Executive Mansion has remained silent on the cause of the dismissals, many observers see the move as part of the President's effort to realign his administration and enforce accountability among senior officials.

Others, however, believe the lack of transparency surrounding the decision raises questions about internal divisions within the government.

Paye, who took office in January 2024, was known for his strong stance on transparency in the mining and energy sectors. Some insiders say his outspoken nature may have created friction within the administration.

So far, Paye himself has not commented on his dismissal, but his wife's statement has been widely interpreted as a defense of his character and a reminder of his record in public service.