West Africa: Ecowas Donates 25 Computers to Support LRA's Digital Transformation Drive

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated 25 brand-new high-performance laptop computers to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to strengthen the Authority's technical capacity, enhance regional tax integration, and promote digital transformation in revenue administration.

The donation, made on behalf of the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Her Excellency Josephine Nkrumah, by Dr. Nathaniel Benjamin Walker, formed part of activities commemorating ECOWAS' 50th Anniversary. The brief handover ceremony took place Monday, October 27, 2025, at the LRA Headquarters in Paynesville.

The ECOWAS Political Advisor and Early Warning Liaison Officer, underscored that the gesture is a strategic investment in the LRA's ongoing modernization and digital transformation journey, particularly as the Authority prepares to transition from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system to the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime.

"These computers are not just tools; they represent the foundation for a more modern, transparent, and efficient tax administration system," said Dr. Nathaniel B. Walker.

According to Dr. Walker, the equipment will strengthen the LRA's data management systems, improve operational efficiency, and align Liberia's tax administration with regional and international standards. He emphasized that the VAT transition requires robust technological infrastructure and skilled human capacity needs that this donation directly supports.

He added that the initiative advances two key ECOWAS priorities: regional integration and financial inclusion. "When revenue authorities are digitally empowered, trade and tax processes become more efficient, directly supporting economic stability and regional cooperation," Dr. Walker noted.

He further highlighted that a digitized tax administration fosters financial inclusion by enabling more individuals and small businesses to participate in the formal economy through online tax filing and electronic payments--thereby promoting transparency, compliance, and inclusive growth. "The modernization of tax systems does not only strengthen revenue collection; it also supports inclusive growth by connecting more people to the financial system," he noted.

He reaffirmed ECOWAS' continued commitment to supporting Liberia's economic transformation and fostering partnerships that promote sustainable development and shared prosperity.