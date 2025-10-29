Liberia: Sen. Pennue Declares 'No Reserve Voters in Grand Gedeh,' Commends Boakai-Koung Government for Road Development

Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue has heaped praises on the Unit Party led-Government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for steps being taken to address the aged-old deplorable road conditions and hike in the prices of basic commodities in South-Eastern Liberia.

Senator Pennue stressed that prices of basic goods including petroleum products, rice and building materials have drastically reduced as a result of the robust road maintenance being carried out by the government.

In the past, he pointed out that transportation fares were proportional to the cost of building materials during past administrations-a situation which discouraged citizens in the diaspora from returning to contribute to the infrastructural development of the county.

Senator Pennue made these comments in an interview with Legislative Reporters at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia last Thursday.

"Roads bring development; you know how many of our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and the United States who want to come down in May, June to come and build their two rooms in Grand Gedeh? But when they come, they just stop in Monrovia due to the bad road conditions at the time," Senator Pennue stated.

Cementing relationship

Senator Pennue pointed out that he has built relationships with his colleagues at the National Legislature for the benefit of citizens of the county.

He named consistent maintenance of roads in Grand Gedeh as one of the dividends of his relationship with not only his colleagues at the National Legislature, but other officials of the Executive Branch.

He added that budgetary allocations and logistical support are also being disbursed to medical facilities and public colleges and schools operating in the county by the government in a timely manner.

"Because of our relationship with the President, the executive and our colleagues-the executive has seen it prudent and has secured millions of dollars to pave the road from Tappita to Toe's Town and Zwedru. What else do I want? The government is doing well for my people. For our roads to be pliable today-it's a goal for the people of Grand Gedeh County," he asserted.

Roads are accessible

"Our roads are now accessible and the prices of fuel oil, gasoline and bags of rice have dropped significantly in Grand Gedeh. Right now, our community college is soon to be called the University of Grand Gedeh and everything in the budget for that college has been disbursed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning," he added

No reserve votes

Senator Pennue claimed that for too long the loyalty of citizens of Grand Gedeh to a particular political party has been misconstrued and abused.

"We are not reserved voters in Grand Gedeh. That's the mentality of some people we have given our votes to. In politics, it's our right to associate and disassociate with any political party. But other people see it like we don't know our political rights; that's how they perceive us to be. But we ourselves know that we are not that kind of people," he continued.

He, however, vowed to continue to build a better relationship with the government for the benefit of his constituents and Liberia at large.

Senator Pennue said he is not perturbed by those he called "juvenile politicians" threatening to unseat him in the pending elections.

"No one brought me to this position, but the people of Grand Gedeh County. If you think you get your briefcase from a political party that can decide people's fate in the Legislature, it is not possible with me. This is my 19 years in the Legislature; I understand both executive and legislative politics. Why should someone sit somewhere and dictate to me? I was elected to defend and advocate for my people," he said.