Liberia: Wadei Powell Reunites With Bility, Appointed CMC Vice Chair for Political, Legal & Government Reform

Monrovia — Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility has described Wadei Powell's return to his political fold as both "symbolic and strategic," hailing her as "a woman who has come to where she truly belongs."

Powell was officially unveiled on Saturday as the CMC's Vice Chair for Political, Legal & Government Reform at the party's headquarters in Monrovia.

Speaking at the event, Bility said Powell's return was driven by conviction rather than coincidence. He praised her loyalty, discipline, and deep understanding of governance issues, describing her as one of the few individuals who have consistently shaped his political and personal journey.

"Wadei, I want to say thank you," Bility said in his trademark reflective tone. "You have come to where you belong. You have come to an organization that, on the ground, you helped to build. And that is what I refer to as friendship and loyalty."

Bility, who has in recent months sought to redefine his political image through the Citizens Movement for Change, reflected on his long political and professional partnership with Powell, dating back to their time in the Liberty Party (LP).

He credited her with helping lay the foundations of what has now become the CMC.

"Even when writing the constitution--the final draft--she spent more than eight hours, item by item, going over it," he recalled. "When we decided to form CMC, we had to meet with her. Even though she said she wasn't in CMC, she still provided all the firepower and support from behind the scenes."

Bility emphasized that his leadership style values collaboration and intellect over ego, acknowledging Powell's significant behind-the-scenes influence on his political decisions.

"I'm not the kind of leader who believes every good idea must come from me," he said. "Those who research, inform, and challenge me make me better. Every time I move, every car I sit in, everything we do here -- this is a lady who makes it possible."

The CMC, one of Liberia's newest political formations, is seeking to position itself as a "reformist alternative" in the country's political landscape. With Powell's appointment, Bility said the party has passed a major organizational test.

"We have the right people to move the party forward," he said. "CMC is here to tell the Liberian people that politics doesn't have to be a recycled circle. We are building something different."

Powell: "I Wanted to See If CMC Was Serious"

Speaking earlier, Wadei Powell offered an introspective account of her decision to officially join the movement. She said her return was not immediate but came after months of observing and testing the seriousness of the CMC's mission.

"Everybody has their own agenda, and there's no secret," Powell said. "We spent years fighting for something that was supposed to prepare us for governance, but it was unsuccessful. For those of us from the Liberty Party background, we got the party to where it is today--but it came at a cost."

She explained that when Bility first approached her about joining CMC, she declined, insisting she needed to first ensure the organization was serious and stable before committing her time and energy.

"When Musa told me what he wanted to do, I told him no," she revealed. "I said, I want to see whether CMC is serious, because if I commit myself--my time, my energy, and everything--I have to know that it's not going to be like the past four years."

Powell said her decision was based on principle, not sentiment, stressing her belief in institution-building.

"The problem we had before didn't come from outside--it came from inside," she noted. "So, I wanted to see who was coming on board and what decisions were being made."

After weeks of quiet observation, Powell said she called Bility to confirm her decision.

"I told him, 'Boss, I'm on vacation, but I'm coming to take my seat,"' she recounted with a smile. "I wanted to dispel the myth that Musa and I share one brain and that everything he does, I make him do. It's untrue."

Powell clarified that while she and Bility have had strong debates and disagreements in both politics and business, mutual respect and shared purpose have always guided their decisions.

"Sometimes I wish it were true," she said jokingly. "But what's true is that if I have a strong opinion, we'll argue up and down until we reach what makes sense for the objective. That's how we work--whether in business or politics."