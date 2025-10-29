Liberia: Lone Star Technical Staff Go Four Months Without Pay Amid Coaching Transition

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has been informed that members of the Liberia National Football Team's Interim Technical Staff, led by head coach Thomas Kojo, have reportedly gone four months without pay, sparking growing frustration and questions about the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and government's handling of the national team's affairs.

Despite guiding the Lone Star to an improved run of results including a 3-0 home win over Namibia and two impressive away draws, the interim staff have allegedly not received their monthly salaries or winning bonuses.

According to multiple sources close to the team, both Kojo and his backroom staff have been operating under difficult conditions since their appointment without the compensation or logistical support promised to them by football authorities.

"Coach Kojo and his staff have been working purely on commitment and national pride," one team insider told FPA. "They've not been paid for four months, and even the bonuses from Namibia win one thousand U.S. dollars per person are still unpaid."

The Lone Star's 3-0 victory over Namibia was widely hailed as one of the team's best performances in recent years, reviving public optimism about the national side. However, insiders say morale has since dipped as players and coaches continue to wait for their promised payments.

Diplomatic Coaching Deal Raises Questions

The wage issue comes amid the government announcement to hire a Serbian Coach to take permanent charge of the national team as part of a diplomatic cooperation agreement between Liberia and Serbia.

Under the reported arrangement, the Serbian Government will cover the coach's salary, while the LFA or Liberian government will handle his accommodation, feeding, transportation, and communication costs during his stay in Liberia.

The deal has stirred unease among local coaches and football observers, who argue that Liberia should first fulfill its financial obligations to its current technical staff before pursuing new international appointments.

"How can the LFA or government bring in a foreign coach when those already working have not been paid?" a local football stakeholder questioned. "It sends a terrible message about how we treat our own professionals."

Silence from Authorities

Efforts by FPA to reach officials at the LFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for comment on the matter proved unsuccessful as of press time. Both institutions have remained silent on the unpaid wages.

Meanwhile, sources within the football community say Coach Kojo has continued working with professionalism despite the financial uncertainty, a testament to his dedication to the national team.

The situation highlights the persistent administrative and financial challenges facing Liberian football, even as the country looks to rebuild its international reputation through improved performances on the pitch.

Until the LFA or government addresses the issue, the unpaid months and unfulfilled promises threaten to overshadow the Lone Star's recent progress and once again raise tough questions about transparency and accountability in the management of Liberia's national teams.