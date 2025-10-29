Liberia: African Strategic Discipleship Movement Expands to Liberia, Church Leaders Commit to Reviving the Great Commission

Monrovia — The African Strategic Discipleship Movement (ASDM), a continental Christian initiative dedicated to reviving the Great Commission mandate, has officially launched its activities in Liberia following a two-day leadership meeting with prominent church leaders from across the country.

The event, hosted at the Abide in the Vine Fellowship Central Church in Monrovia, brought together over 35 denominational heads and church leaders for intensive discussions on disciple-making and spiritual renewal within the Liberian church. The sessions were facilitated by Bishop Robert Bimba, who was appointed as the National Disciple-Making Leader for Liberia.

According to Bishop Bimba, the ASDM seeks to "awaken churches across Africa and call believers to action in fulfilling the Great Commission as stated in Matthew 28." He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring the movement to Liberia, adding that participants made strong commitments to strengthen discipleship in their congregations.

"This is not an option -- it's a mandate from God," Bishop Bimba emphasized. "We've agreed to reawaken and reinforce discipleship in our churches, ensuring that Christ is formed in every believer."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The training was led by Apostle Dr. Samuel Gakape, the West Africa Regional Training Director of the movement, who traveled from Ghana to facilitate the sessions.

According to Apostle Gakape, the Church must win more souls for Christ, through the discipleship method, because winning souls for Christ is one of the best ways to Heaven.

If we must please God, we are to make disciples for him. People needs to know God for themselves and live a life pleasing God, that can only be done if the Church win more souls through discipleship, He noted

Bishop Jackson J. Weah of Hope Renewal Ministry, who represented the Church of Liberia during the program, lauded the initiative as a "wake-up call" for the Liberian church.

"This movement reminded us of our true calling -- to make disciples of all nations," Bishop Weah stated. "It provided us with the tools and understanding we need to carry out the Great Commission more effectively."

He also noted that while disciple-making can be resource-intensive, it begins with a willing heart.

"It's costly, yes, but the willingness comes first," he added. "We trust God to make the needed resources available."

Participants described the program as both "timely" and "transformative," emphasizing that it redirected the church's focus back to its core mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Strategic Discipleship Movement's expansion into Liberia officially places the country on the continental map of the initiative. Church leaders expressed optimism that the partnership will strengthen unity among denominations and deepen spiritual growth through intentional discipleship.

The movement plans to roll out a two-year discipleship training program in Liberia, targeting church leaders and local congregations nationwide.

Key things covered include diagnosis of the state of the church of Liberia and Global, discipleship making is very critical and it is not a suggestion but a command, the Church is for Jesus Christ and he is the founder and should be done his way not ours, and the neglect of discipleship making has open doors for false teaching, rampant societal problems, etc.