Liberia: NPA Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan to Overhaul Liberia's Ports

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) has officially launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025-2030), a transformative blueprint valued at US$550 million that seeks to overhaul Liberia's entire maritime and logistics sector.

The high-level launch, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia on Monday, October 27, 2025, signals a new era of reform and modernization aimed at repositioning the NPA as a premier driver of inclusive growth, in full alignment with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Delivering the keynote address, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan lauded the NPA's Managing Director, Sekou A. M. Dukuly, for establishing a new benchmark of performance

Minister Ngafuan described the strategy as a "testament to disciplined planning and national vision," emphasizing that the success of the ports is directly tied to Liberia's overall economic competitiveness.

"It is one thing to design a plan, but it takes discipline, leadership, and consistency to achieve it," Minister Ngafuan asserted, reaffirming the government's full policy support and noting that infrastructure projects, including the Monrovia-to-Harper corridor, will complement the Authority's modernization agenda.

In his remarks, Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly hailed the launch as a defining milestone in the NPA's institutional rebirth, describing the plan--developed by Pure Brilliance Advisers Consultancy--as a product of inclusive national consultation.

According to him, the NPA five-year US$550 million plan includes Five Strategic Pillars and

Eight Thematic Priorities, focusing on decongesting the Freeport of Monrovia, which currently generates 40 percent of NPA's revenue, and the development of an Inland Container Terminal to decentralize operations and foster regional trade connectivity.

Mr. Dukuly declared the plan's core objective is to transition the NPA from dependence to diversification while significantly enhancing operational efficiency and transparency.

"This plan is not a ceremonial document; it is a living guide that will drive our operations over the next five years," he stated.

For his part, Van Ross, Executive Director for Planning, Research Planning and Economics Affairs of the NPA, provided the plan overview, highlighting its focus on capacity building, infrastructure expansion, and technological innovation to ensure long-term sustainability.

Representing the Office of the President and the Ministry of State, Madam Mandela Cooper, officially launched the plan, conveying President Boakai's full support for the NPA's mandate.

The ceremony saw attendance from key stakeholders, including cabinet ministers, the Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, the Acting Director-General of the Bureau of State Enterprises, representatives from the Liberia Maritime Authority, APM Terminals Liberia and the Truckers Union in attendance.