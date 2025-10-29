Monrovia — Former Director General of the Liberia Business Registry, Samson M. Dee, has spoken out with urgency and compassion about a painful reality still affecting young girls across Liberia.

After a recent visit to River Cess County where the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) remains common, he called on the government to do much more to end what he described as a silent but devastating form of violence.

In a heartfelt conversation with journalists, Mr. Dee didn't hold back. He said it plainly -- no girl child deserves to go through the horror of FGM. "This is not just culture. It is a human rights violation. It leaves scars that never heal, physically and emotionally," he said.

Female Genital Mutilation involves the cutting or removal of parts of a girl's external genitalia for non-medical reasons. Across Liberia, particularly in rural areas, it is still seen as a traditional rite of passage. But medical experts and human rights advocates agree that it causes long-term harm. Survivors often suffer from constant infections, painful childbirth, and psychological trauma that can last a lifetime.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As a result of the harm inflicted on the health of young girls due to the practice of Female Genital Mutilation, Mr. Dee says he is joining the government and international partners to demand the unconditional passage of the Act by the Liberian Legislature to criminalize such harmful practices.

It can be recalled that former President George Manneh Weah submitted a new bill to the National Legislature seeking to end harmful traditional practices in Liberia, including Female Genital Mutilation. The proposed legislation aims to criminalize all forms of FGM, provide protection and support for survivors, and promote community education and rehabilitation for practitioners. The move was widely welcomed by women's rights groups and international partners as a major step toward fulfilling Liberia's human rights commitments.

Mr. Dee says what hurts even more is how FGM blocks a girl's path to education. "Many girls are taken out of school after undergoing FGM. Some are forced into early marriage. Others just don't return because of the stigma or pain they carry," he explained.

Liberia's girls are already falling behind. The country ranks low in female literacy compared to other West African nations like Ghana, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. While these countries are investing in girls' education and pushing against harmful traditions, Liberia is still struggling to find its voice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is why I'm urging the government to go beyond words. We need real action," Mr. Dee said. "Work with community elders, with youth leaders, with survivors. Let's go into the towns and villages and talk to our people. Let them understand why this must stop."

He believes one of the biggest tools for change is education. "Girls belong in classrooms, not in initiation bushes. A girl with a book in her hand is the future of this country."

Although Liberia has taken some steps -- like partial bans and awareness programs -- enforcement remains weak. Many girls still face pressure to undergo FGM because tradition holds power in rural communities where the government's presence is often limited.

Mr. Dee hopes that by speaking out, more leaders will find the courage to do the same. He wants to see a Liberia where girls are not defined by pain, but by their dreams and potential.

"It's time we protect them. It's time we say, enough is enough," he concluded.