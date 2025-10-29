Liberia: Rep. Gahr Urges Udfokca Graduates to Pursue Higher Education Beyond High School

- Representative Clarence G. Gahr of Margibi has admonished graduates of the 2nd graduating class of the United Deliverance Fountain of Knowledge Christian Academy (UDFOKCA) in Cooper Farm, Fendell, Montserrado County, to not limit themselves to a high school diploma, but to pursue university education if they are to achieve their career dreams and reach their full potential in society.

Rep. Gahr, serving as guest speaker on Sunday at UDFOKCA's Graduation Ceremony, where 34 students graduated, reminded the graduates that completing high school does not signify the end of their educational journey.

He explained that education is a process with several stages, including college and advanced degrees such as Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate (Ph.D.) programs.

"To achieve all levels of education means to take the next step after high school graduation. If you want to become a successful professional, you must begin now by pursuing college or university education," Rep. Gahr urged the graduates.

The House's Committee Chair on Public Accounts and Expenditures speaking on the theme:, "Finishing the Journey", admonished the graduates not to be complacent with their high school achievement, acknowledging that while their parents have made great sacrifices to support them this far, greater challenges lie ahead.

He noted that in today's competitive world, even a bachelor's degree alone is often not enough.

Rep. Gahr stated, "I want to urge you--as you finish high school today--to go and complete the journey, as reflected in your class motto: 'Students today, leaders tomorrow.' In other words, if you are to become leaders tomorrow, you must finish the journey you have started."

The Margibi County lawmaker reflecting on his own experience, shared that he, too, faced challenges after completing high school, as his late father struggled financially to support his college education. Despite those difficulties, he remained determined and focused.

"The path to success is very narrow, but you must remain humble at all times. Everyone you will meet along the way could be the one to recommend you tomorrow," Rep. Gahr advised.

He further reminded the graduates that they will face temptations and distractions as they pursue their goals but encouraged them to remain humble, steadfast, and committed to their dreams.

Rep. Gahr, as part of his gesture, extended appreciation to the first and second dux (top students) for their academic excellence and donated US$1,000 to support the start of their university education. He also contributed US$1,000 toward the school's expansion project and L$50,000 as an appreciation for the teachers' dedication.

Additionally, Rep. Gahr awarded scholarships to five teachers of the institution who expressed interest in pursuing further studies in teacher education at LICOSESS College of Education.