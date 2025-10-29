Liberian Youth for Climate Action Hosts Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue On Operationalizing NDC 3.0

Monrovia — The Liberian Youth for Climate Action (LYCA) has concluded a one-day multi-stakeholder dialogue aimed at advancing discussions on the operationalization of Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) -- the country's renewed climate action roadmap under the Paris Agreement.

Liberia's NDC 3.0, submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on September 22 of this year, outlines the government's commitment to integrate climate action with national development priorities.

The plan seeks to strengthen resilience against climate shocks, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote inclusive and gender-responsive climate solutions.

The dialogue, held in Monrovia, was supported by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) through the Green Livelihoods Alliance (GLA 2.0) - Forests for a Just Future program, with additional funding from the Prince Albert Foundation Grant.

Speaking during the event, Ezekiel Nyanfor, Executive Director of LYCA, described the dialogue as timely and strategic in shaping collective climate actions.

"We are not just going to dialogue but also develop concrete strategies and recommendations that can be presented to key stakeholders, particularly policymakers, as part of Liberia's NDC implementation plan," Nyanfor said.

Nyanfor noted that the engagement aimed to ensure that the NDC 3.0 implementation process remains participatory and reflective of the realities facing local communities, especially youth and women.

Liberia's NDC 3.0 highlights key priorities such as protecting vulnerable communities from floods and coastal erosion, promoting sustainable agriculture and clean energy, improving waste management and public health systems, and preserving the country's vast forest cover -- which accounts for nearly 44 percent of West Africa's remaining rainforest.

Also speaking, Sampson M. Williams, National Program Assistant for the Community Rights and Corporate Governance Program at SDI, commended LYCA for spearheading youth-driven climate advocacy and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

"We see today's event as contributing to the ongoing exchanges and development of the remaining packages for the rollout of the NDC 3.0," Williams said. "Our participation is meant to highlight critical areas necessary for successful implementation and to ensure Liberia meets its national targets."

Williams encouraged broader information-sharing and sustained dialogues to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective monitoring of Liberia's climate commitments.

The NDC 3.0 represents Liberia's third national climate plan under the Paris Agreement framework and outlines both mitigation and adaptation measures up to 2035. It builds on previous efforts to integrate climate resilience into national planning while ensuring that marginalized and vulnerable populations are not left behind in the transition to a low-carbon future