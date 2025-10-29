Liberia: Massive Land Grab Places G. Gedeh On a Time Bomb

A storm is gathering deep within the dense B'Hai forest of Grand Gedeh County -- one that has exposed the fragile balance between local governance, land ownership, and community rights in Liberia's southeast. What began as a purported "development initiative" to lease 500 acres of farmland to a Burkinabé national has morphed into a full-blown land dispute that threatens to ignite social unrest and deepen distrust between citizens and their local leaders.

At the center of the controversy is a 30-year lease agreement signed by Superintendent Alex C. Grant with Burkinabé investor Boubou Sebu, allowing Sebu to cultivate cocoa on 500 acres of land situated in the B'Hai Administrative District. According to the agreement, the investor is to pay US$150,000 every ten years, amounting to US$600,000 over the lease period, with proceeds reportedly earmarked for the County Development Fund.

Yet, what was presented as a mutually beneficial deal has since triggered outrage among local residents, traditional leaders, and lawmakers who insist the arrangement violates the Land Rights Act of 2018, which mandates community consultation and consent before any lease or concession on customary land.

Enraged Local Speak Out

In B'Hai Jozon, Town Chief Moses Tahyor could barely contain his frustration as he spoke to journalists in an interview over the weekend.

"None of them told me that we gave somebody 500 acres. I was not even briefed. The law says before you give land, you must consult the people, but that never happened," he lamented. "If they are in our bush, they should move from there. But I don't have power."

Women leaders and youth representatives echoed his anger. Mary Shon, the women's leader of the town, described the deal as a betrayal: "We don't know anything. No meeting was held with the youth or leadership. The government must come in - that bush is for both citizens and the government."

Harrison Farley, a youth leader, warned that the decision could have long-term consequences.

"This land is for over 13 to 16 towns. Our children will grow and need space. This will bring conflict because the Burkinabes will also have children who will want to claim this land."

In neighboring B'Hai Nicko Clan, General Town Chief Sam Nah was even more defiant.

"We, the custodians of this bush, are not aware of how this deal was done. The superintendent didn't tell us. We will resist this deal to the last," he declared, adding that envoys have already been sent to Monrovia to seek justice.

Women in the clan, too, are resolute. Josephine Mcee, a local women's leader, said the forest represents their very survival: "If we lose this bush, our generation loses its future. We, the women, need this bush."

Superintendent Grant Defends Deal

Superintendent Alex C. Grant insists he acted within the law. Speaking to reporters, he defended the transaction, claiming the land had been declared "imminent domain" by his predecessor in 2023 after repeated disputes between Liberians and Burkinabé migrants.

"The land became a property of the government and all resources were now under the control of the Superintendent's office," he explained. "The Burkinabe who signed this contract was the original occupant, and we decided to formalize it through a 500-acre lease."

Grant argued that the lease was meant to prevent future conflicts and to channel revenues into county development.

"Where have I gone wrong?" he asked rhetorically. "We acted in the county's interest. With regards to land surface rental fees, this deal offers more than what Firestone or Golden Veroleum provides to the government and this country."

However, his defense did little to quell the growing resentment on the ground.

Commissioner Acted without his People's Consent

In a startling admission, Commissioner Kelvin J. Kapee of B'Hai District conceded that he signed the lease without consulting the community.

"I did not go back to the district to ask whether I should sign or not. I thought the land was government land," he said. "After signing, the community confronted me. I called a town hall meeting and told them I was sorry."

The issue of environmental consequences also accompanies this massive land grab deal as the issue of deforestation has been of huge concern prior to the announcement of the deal.

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Regional Forester, Yei P. Neagor, described the ongoing deforestation as "illegal and devastating."

"People are clearing forest for cocoa farms using chemicals and burning the roots. This will destroy species, dry up water sources, and worsen environmental degradation," she cautioned.

She disclosed that the areas impacted the most by deforestation are found in Gbarzon district. These include Marbo 1 Community Forest, Marbo 2 Community Forest, Forest Management Contract (FMC-K), and the Dugeh Community Forest.

Immigration authorities are also raising red flags. Deputy Comptroller Anthony Putis III disclosed that over 48,000 Burkinabe farmers have been registered in Grand Gedeh, with some still crossing the porous border illegally.

"Rising disputes between Burkinabe and Liberian farmers over shared land and cocoa farming are becoming alarming," he warned.

The fallout from the deal has reached Monrovia. Representative Jacob C. Debee of Grand Gedeh District #3 has described the lease as "unilateral and illegal."

"The superintendent acted alone. Even the Development Superintendent, Fiscal Affairs, and members of the Legislative Caucus were not aware," Debee said.

Former Senator A. Marshall Dennis called it a "complete violation" of the Land Rights Act.

"Even if you want to set a portion aside for the government's use, it has to be with the acquiescence of the people," he stressed.

Land, Power, and Betrayal

Liberia's history is scarred by land conflicts that stretch back to the 19th century. From the colonial land grants that favored settlers over indigenous communities to modern-day concessions granted to multinational corporations, land has remained a flashpoint for tension and inequality.

In the early 20th century, the Firestone concession in Margibi displaced hundreds of villagers for rubber plantations. In the 2000s, companies like Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) and Equatorial Palm Oil were accused of grabbing vast tracts of land under opaque agreements.

The Land Rights Act of 2018 was hailed as a landmark reform meant to correct these injustices by recognizing customary land ownership. Yet, as the Grand Gedeh saga shows, powerful individuals continue to exploit legal loopholes, connections, and authority to appropriate land without the consent of rural communities.

Analysts warn that if left unchecked, such acts could rekindle the very grievances that fueled Liberia's civil conflicts. The country's civil wars (1989-2003) were not only about political power but also deep-rooted disputes over land ownership, marginalization, and resource control.

"Land remains one of Liberia's most explosive issues," says a legal expert with the Liberia Land Governance Initiative. "When communities feel dispossessed, it erodes trust in the state and creates fertile ground for instability."

The Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW), a local forest watchdog, led an investigation team to ascertain facts into the Grand Gedeh controversy. The LFMW described the situation as a "silent crisis" threatening both human rights and biodiversity.

Preliminary findings point to widespread deforestation for cocoa farming -- often linked to illegal land deals, political patronage, and cross-border trade using foreign currency.

Environmental advocates fear that Liberia's remaining forest reserves -- including areas near the Krahn-Grebo National Park -- could soon vanish under the weight of commercial greed and weak enforcement.

"This is not just about trees," said a LFMW official. "It's about people, identity, and sovereignty. When forests are taken from communities without consent, you take away their future."

A Time Bomb Waiting to Explode

What is unfolding in Grand Gedeh is more than a land deal gone wrong -- it is a symptom of Liberia's enduring struggle between power and accountability, between state authority and community rights.

As divisions widen between local authorities and citizens, the county stands on the brink of social unrest. Unless urgent steps are taken to enforce the Land Rights Act, investigate the lease's legality, and restore community confidence, Grand Gedeh could become the latest epicenter of Liberia's unresolved land crisis.

"If this bush goes," warns Chief Nah, "our peace will go with it."