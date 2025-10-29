Liberia Regains UN Tourism Membership After 13 Years

After thirteen long years of absence, Liberia has officially reclaimed its seat at the global tourism table, regaining full membership in the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism). The announcement marks a significant diplomatic and developmental milestone for the West African nation and underscores President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s commitment to repositioning tourism as a central pillar of Liberia's postwar recovery and economic diversification.

A Comeback Rooted in Vision and Diplomacy

The reinstatement, hailed as both a diplomatic triumph and a strategic revival, follows years of inactivity due to non-compliance with membership obligations. Liberia's return was orchestrated through the leadership of Princess Eva Cooper, Director General-Designate of the newly created Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), and her deputy, Atty. Dogba K. Norris.

Within just two weeks of high-level dialogue and negotiations with the UN Tourism Secretariat, the Liberian delegation secured a breakthrough -- a ten-year payment plan for outstanding dues and the immediate restoration of Liberia's full membership rights, including voting privileges.

"This achievement is a testament to President Boakai's vision to reposition tourism as a national priority," said Director General-Designate Cooper. "Liberia's story is one of renewal, resilience, and rediscovery."

With full membership reinstated, Liberia now re-enters the fold of nations shaping global tourism policy. The move grants the country access to a host of critical opportunities such as funds for development, global influence and exposure, and capacity building of staff members and others.

This reinstatement means that Liberia can now participate in shaping international tourism policies and standards, and that Liberian professionals will access world-class training and workshops focused on destination branding, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The country also becomes eligible for tourism-related grants and infrastructure support, and that Liberia's unique coastal beauty, rich culture, and biodiversity will now be promoted to a global audience.

For a country with over 350 miles of unspoiled Atlantic coastline, lush rainforests, and a resilient cultural heritage, the possibilities are immense. As the LNTA asserts, "tourism is now not just an industry, but a vital enabler of growth and national identity."

Liberia's tourism potential is not new. Before the civil wars that ravaged the country from 1989 to 2003, Liberia was a notable destination in West Africa, attracting international visitors to its beaches, rainforests, and Monrovia's cosmopolitan scene. In the 1960s and 70s, Robertsport was a surfing haven, while the Ducor Palace Hotel stood as a symbol of African luxury and post-independence progress.

However, decades of political instability, infrastructural collapse, and image damage following the wars erased those gains. Post-conflict recovery efforts in the 2000s prioritized peacebuilding and governance reform over tourism. By the early 2010s, Liberia's membership in global tourism institutions had lapsed, reflecting years of limited policy coordination and institutional neglect.

A small revival began under the Sirleaf administration, with initiatives like "Enjoy Liberia Travel" and community-based eco-tourism projects in Sapo National Park. Yet, without a dedicated national tourism authority or strong legislative backing, progress remained fragmented.

President Boakai's administration appears determined to change that trajectory. Earlier this year, he signed into law the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) Act of 2025, creating a statutory body to coordinate and drive tourism policy.

Boakai has frequently described tourism as Liberia's "sleeping giant"--a resource-rich sector with the potential to create thousands of jobs, boost foreign exchange earnings, and promote cultural pride. The government's broader ARREST Agenda--which focuses on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--places the sector at the heart of national renewal.

"Tourism offers a unique chance to rebrand Liberia," said a senior LNTA official. "It connects our economy to the world while celebrating what makes us distinct--our people, our culture, and our natural beauty."

Prospects and Challenges Ahead

While optimism is high, experts caution that translating membership into tangible results will require sustained investment in infrastructure, policy consistency, and marketing. Poor road networks, limited air connectivity, and low hospitality standards remain barriers to large-scale tourism growth.

Nevertheless, Liberia's re-entry into UN Tourism offers a strong platform for transformation. The focus now, according to insiders, will be on eco-tourism, surf tourism, and cultural heritage promotion--sectors that align with global trends toward sustainability and authentic local experiences.

International observers believe Liberia could follow the model of countries like Ghana and The Gambia, which have leveraged culture, diaspora ties, and environmental tourism to drive development.

For many Liberians, the reinstatement symbolizes more than just bureaucratic success--it is a statement of intent. After decades of turmoil and global disengagement, the country is reclaiming its place on the world stage, with tourism as both a bridge to the world and a mirror of its identity.

As Ms. Cooper aptly summarized, "Liberia's return to UN Tourism is not the end of a journey--it is the beginning of a renaissance. We are ready to tell our story again."