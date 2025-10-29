Liberia: LRC Chair-Designate Commits to Transforming Legal System

The Chairman-designate of the Law Reform Commission (LRC), Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has called for a review of the act that created the commission, to ensure they align with constitutional standards, international obligations, and Liberia's developmental agenda.

Varmah, who is presently the President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), was recently nominated to the position by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Speaking at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition on Tuesday, October 28, Cllr. Varmah maintained that Law reform is not merely about changing words on paper, it is about transforming our legal system into a responsive instrument for justice, development, and good governance.

He noted that he will work to improve the commission research capacity, ensure transparency and accountability, and cultivate a professional environment that attracts and retains skilled legal minds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I approach this assignment with humility but also with deep conviction. As President of the Liberian National Bar Association, President of the West African Bar Association, I have led initiatives to strengthen legal education, enhance access to justice, and uphold the rule of law," Cllr. Varmah told the senators.

These experiences, according to the LNBA's president, have prepared him to serve with integrity, impartiality, and diligence.

"If confirmed, I pledge to serve with distinction and to ensure that the Law Reform Commission becomes a catalyst for legal modernization and a pillar of Liberia's democratic governance," Varmah said.

He also assured the Senators that together, "we may advance the cause of justice and ensure that our legal system reflects the hopes and needs of the Liberian people."

Cllr. Varmah mentioned several issues he is willing to introduce to move the commission forward, like comprehensive review of existing laws, access to justice and equity, codification and simplification of laws, stakeholder engagement and public participation, and institutional strengthening of the LRC.

Comprehensive Review of Existing Laws

According to Varmah, many of our statutes remain outdated, inconsistent, or in conflict with the 1986 Constitution and contemporary realities.

"I intend to lead an inclusive process of reviewing, harmonizing, and modernizing our laws to ensure they align with constitutional standards, international obligations, and Liberia's developmental agenda," he emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Varmah also said that laws must serve all Liberians, men and women, rural and urban dwellers, the educated and the uneducated alike.

"I will promote reforms that reduce barriers to justice, safeguard fundamental rights, and strengthen the protection of vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities" he noted.

He said, to build public trust and encourage compliance, our laws must be clear and accessible.

"The Commission under my leadership will prioritize simplifying complex legal texts and translating essential laws into user-friendly formats that ordinary citizens can understand," he stated.

The LNBA's boss said that law reform cannot be done in isolation. "I will foster close collaboration with the Liberian National Bar Association, the Judiciary, the Legislature, civil society organizations, academia, and our international partners. Importantly, the voices of citizens in towns and villages across Liberia must be heard in shaping the laws that govern them."

He maintained that for the Commission to deliver on its mandate, it must be adequately resourced and institutionally strong.

The Law Reform Commission, established in 2011 by an Act of the Liberian Legislature, is a critical institution in the country's legal architecture. It was created to ensure that our laws remain relevant, accessible, just, and reflective of the values and aspirations of the Liberian people.