Cote d'Ivoire: LIS Tightens Security At Ivory Coast Border

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has strengthened security and increased manpower along the Liberia-Ivory Coast border to prevent potential cross-border disturbances and ensure the safety of residents in nearby communities.

The move comes in the wake of Côte d'Ivoire's recent presidential election, which has been marked by controversy and unrest.

Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara secured a fourth term with 89.77% of the vote, according to provisional results from the Independent Electoral Commission.

However, international news reported that the election was marred by the exclusion of prominent opposition figures, including former President Laurent Gbagbo and former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who were barred from running due to legal challenges.

In the lead-up to the election, widespread protests erupted against the exclusion of these opposition leaders. On October 11, 2025, at least 237 protesters were arrested in Abidjan during a demonstration against what activists described as the country's authoritarian drift ahead of the election.

During the event, Authorities imposed a ban on the protests and deployed over 44,000 security personnel nationwide to maintain order.

Unless the Constitutional Council overturns the results, President Ouattara will remain in power until 2030.

Critics argue that the exclusion of key opposition figures and the suppression of dissent undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process.

In this report, Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, had called on Ivorian authorities to respect and protect the right to peaceful protest. Given the rising tensions, the Liberian Immigration Service has deployed 150 officers to secure the border with the Ivory Coast.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, the Acting Commissioner General and Deputy Commissioner General for Operations of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Atty. A. Kundukai Jeleiba, has confirmed that these officers have been tasked with safeguarding Liberia's territorial integrity, preventing cross-border disturbances, and maintaining peace within border communities.