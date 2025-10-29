Liberia: Boakai Names New Officials

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced a series of key nominations and leadership changes across major government institutions, moves he says are aimed at "strengthening governance, improving institutional performance, and ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector."

According to the Executive Mansion, the appointments, which are "subject to Senate confirmation where applicable," align with the administration's ARREST Agenda for national renewal and institutional reform.

Key appointments include Ministry of Mines & Energy, Mr. R. Matenokay Tingban - Minister; Mr. Sumo Samuel Momolu, Assistant Minister for Mines.

Mr. Samuel Summerville, Assistant Minister for Mining Exploration; Mr. Thomas Momo Parker, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development

Others are Mr. Oscar Gurtor Flomo - Assistant Minister for Planning, Research and Development, National Commission on Higher Education, and Dr. Cecelia Cassell - Executive Director

While the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection received Ms. Agnes C. Marshall, Assistant Minister for Children and Social Protection. Ms. Josephine Greaves - Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning; Liberia Airport Authority (LAA)

President Boakai has accepted the resignation of Mr. Massaquoi Kamara, Chairman of the Board, and directed the retirement of Jeremiah Mends-Cole, Managing Director, "on medical grounds."

New appointments at the LAA include Mr. Ernest R. Hughes, Managing Director; Mr. Nyan Mantein - Chairman of the Board, Civil Service Agency; Mr. A. Blamo Sieh - Co-Chair, Liberia Immigration Service; Mr. Nelsco A. Wolo - Deputy Commissioner General for Administration

In the Judiciary, President Boakai appointed Cllr. William G. Capehert - Judge, Traffic Court, Gbarnga City. Cllr. Eric Morlu, Judge, Debt Court, Lofa County, and Cllr. Daniel D. Dolokelen, - Judge, Debt Court, Bong County.

Atty. Anthony Kollie - Judge, Criminal Court "E", Lofa County. Also included is Cllr. Rennie O. Moses - Judge, Criminal Court "E", Grand Gedeh County

Presidential Press Secretary, Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, in a press release issued on October 27, said President Boakai has extended appreciation to the outgoing officials for "their dedicated service" and urged the new appointees "to serve with integrity, diligence, and a renewed sense of duty to the Liberian people."

