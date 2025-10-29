Liberia: NPA Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan

The National Port Authority (NPA) on Monday, October 27, 2025, officially launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025-2030) at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, marking a new era of reform, efficiency, and modernization across Liberia's maritime and logistics sector.

The high-level event brought together cabinet ministers, lawmakers, development partners, port users, and private-sector actors.

The plan, developed by Pure Brilliance Advisers Consultancy, seeks to reposition the NPA as a driver of inclusive growth, trade facilitation, and infrastructure renewal, in complete alignment with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, commended the NPA leadership for its strategic foresight and commitment to institutional transformation.

He described the new plan as a "testament to disciplined planning and national vision," stressing that the success of the ports directly impacts Liberia's overall economic competitiveness. "It is one thing to design a plan, but it takes discipline, leadership, and consistency to achieve it," Minister Ngafuan asserted.

He lauded Mr. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the NPA, to set a new performance benchmark and urged the institution to sustain the momentum. The Minister reaffirmed the government's whole policy and logistical support, noting that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Monrovia-to-Harper corridor, will complement the Authority's modernization agenda.

Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly hailed the launch as a defining milestone in the NPA's institutional rebirth. He applauded Pure Brilliance Advisers and Lead Consultant Mr. Van Russ for their technical expertise, describing the plan as a product of inclusive national consultation. "This plan is not a ceremonial document; it is a living guide that will drive our operations over the next five years," he declared. Valued at US$550 million, the plan is anchored on five strategic pillars and eight thematic priorities, including decongestion of the Freeport of Monrovia, which currently generates 40 percent of NPA's revenue. DG Dukuly announced plans to develop an Inland Container Terminal to decentralize operations and foster regional trade connectivity. He emphasized that the plan's core objective is to transition the NPA from dependence to diversification, while enhancing operational efficiency and transparency.

Providing an overview, Mr. Van Ross, Executive Director for Planning, Research and Economics Affairs of the NPA, outlined the plan's focus on capacity building, infrastructure expansion, and technological innovation to diversify revenue streams and ensure long-term sustainability.

He expressed gratitude to the NPA for the opportunity to contribute to a national transformation blueprint. The event was officially launched by Madam Mandela Cooper, representing the Office of the President and the Ministry of State, who conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and reaffirmed the Executive's full support to the NPA.

The ceremony was also graced by Mr. Clarence Massaquoi, Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority; Varlee S. Sarnor, Acting Director-General of the Bureau of State Enterprises; representatives of the Liberia Maritime Authority, APM-Terminals Liberia, Liberia Business Association, Truckers Union of Liberia, port users, and development partners, as well as members of the NPA-Board of Directors. Their collective presence underscored the national importance of the NPA 2030 Strategic Plan and the shared commitment to advancing Liberia's maritime future.

