Liberia: Cracks in Ruling Up

In a surprising move, River Gee County Senator Francis S. Dopoh, a staunch supporter of the ruling Unity Party (UP), abstained from the Senate's voting process to confirm Samuel A. Stevquoah as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

While Senator Dopoh did not provide reasons for his decision, sources within the Senate say he has recently disagreed with the Unity Party-led government over the dismissal of Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Despite Dopoh's abstention, the Liberian Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Samuel A. Stevquoah, following a favorable report from the Senate Committee on Executive.

In a decisive vote, nineteen senators, including Darius Dillon, Botoe Kanneh, and Saah Joseph, voted in favor, while Senator Dopoh was the only lawmaker who abstained.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai nominated Mr. Stevquoah to fill the vacancy created by the death of Minister Sylvester M. Grigsby, whose passing in August 2025 drew heartfelt tributes from across Liberia's political spectrum.

A longtime aide and confidant of President Boakai, Stevquoah previously served as Chief of Staff during Boakai's twelve-year tenure as Vice President (2006-2017). Until his appointment, he was Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services, where he "managed presidential projects and special assignments with diligence," according to the Executive Mansion.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, often referred to as Chief of Staff, plays a critical role in coordinating the President's agenda, supervising the Office of the President, and maintaining communication between the Executive and other branches of government.

Several senators described Stevquoah's confirmation as a move that ensures continuity, loyalty, and stability in the management of presidential affairs.

The late Sylvester M. Grigsby, whom Stevquoah succeeds, passed away in Houston, Texas, on August 9, 2025, at the age of 74. His death, met with an outpouring of grief, underscored his enduring influence on Liberia's governance and diplomacy.

During the confirmation hearing of Minister-designate Stevquoah, the Senate expressed concern regarding reports of a presidential villa project in Lofa County.

In response, Stevquoah said he was "unaware of the project" but assured lawmakers that he would investigate and provide accurate information to the Senate once confirmed.

Despite concern over the alleged project, Senator Dillon and several of his colleagues voted in favor of Stevquoah's confirmation. It remains unclear whether any update on the Lofa villa project was provided before the Senate's final vote.

At the same time, President Joseph N. Boakai has heartily congratulated his newly confirmed Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Samuel A. Stevquoah, III, at the President's Rehab Office. Editing by Jonathan Browne