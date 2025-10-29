Gambia: Ex-State House Driver Acquitted, Discharged in Diplomatic Passport Scandal

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has acquitted and discharged Mansa Sumareh, a former State House driver, along with the second accused, Ebrima J.S. Sanneh. The pair had been facing eight counts, including forgery, conspiracy, uttering false documents, and conspiracy to commit a felony, among other charges. They have now been acquitted and discharged on all eight counts.

Justice Jaiteh stated that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, stating that any of the essential of the alleged offences, there's no credible evidence that the accused persons forged, uttered, or made any documents without authority; no conspiracy between the accused persons has been established, and critical witnesses were not called, and inconsistencies in the prosecution's case undermine its credibility.

Consequently, all the two accused person were acquitted and discharged.