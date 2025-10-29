Gambia: Sis DG Says Gambia's Security Situation Remains Calm, Urges Measured Approach

The Director General of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Honourable Ousman Sowe, has described the country's overall security situation as "stable and peaceful," while acknowledging the dynamic nature of national security. The country's spy chief has called for a measured approach and restraint in our dealings, with a view to ensuring that the nation continues to enjoy the peace and stability for which it is known, emphasising that sustained tranquility is essential for driving socio-economic transformation.

"Generally, the situation is calm and stable. Security changes, it's dynamic, but generally, the Gambia security landscape can be described as stable and peaceful," the SIS boss stated, as he begins a 12-day nationwide tour.

The countrywide security assessment tour is aimed at reinforcing peace and stability across The Gambia. The initiative, which began yesterday, will span all regions of the country with strategic visits to border communities such as Kerr Pateh and Amdalai.

Speaking to journalists at the Ferry terminal in Banjul, the country's spy chief said the tour is part of a broader effort to bring security services closer to the people. "We are putting security at the access of the Gambians," Sowe said. "By our presence in these areas, communities can come to us. We can interact with communities. And we can also access targeted areas, areas of interest."

A key component of the initiative, Sowe added, is the rollout of the National Security Belt Initiative (NASBI), a long-term program designed to foster community engagement and strengthen local security networks. "The national security belt initiative is an initiative by the SIS that we are rolling out over the years. As a way of interacting with communities and taking security to the doorsteps of the Gambians," Sowe noted.

"The program has already received strong support from citizens, with many communities offering land to SIS operatives. "The Gambians have appreciated it and have accommodated us and have called us in and even invited us and allocated us lands across the country," he said.

As the country approaches the 2026 presidential election, DG Sowe emphasised the importance of maintaining national unity and avoiding political tension. "Let's be measured. Let's maintain the peace and security The Gambia is so well known for over the years; that elections will come and go. But the country will remain," he advised.

He also reminded citizens that democracy thrives on diverse opinions and encouraged respectful discourse. "If there is any advice we would give, it is to conduct our democracy in a peaceful and harmonious environment and manner as well," he said.

While reaffirming that the nation's security remains intact, DG Sowe stressed the need for continued vigilance. "The country's security is stable, but we need to continue to work hard to maintain it," he concluded.