Nigeria: Don't Withdraw Security Personnel for Safety of Our People, Edo Community Begs CP

Lokoja — The indigenous people of Ayen Community have once again called attention of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Mr. Monday Agbonika, to ignore calls for withdrawal of his men deployed to restore, retain peace and security in the community.

This was contained in a statement signed by the community spokesperson of the Ayen community copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

According to the statement, "Of recent, the impersonator of Ohen chieftaincy title, Inoruwa Adanegbe, unilaterally beckoned Edo Commissioner of Police to withdraw his men from the community feigning there is lasting restoration of peace and security.

"He made this call during the uncultured unethical kangaroo ceremonial enthronement of factional community association executives held outside Ayenland and televised by the ITV television station and in attendance of the Acting Odionwere of Ayenland Chief Paul Abiwerem.

"This is a man whom children reported to have being abducted few days before the kangaroo events. And allegedly, the abductor was his youngest son, who connived with Inoruwa Adanegbe, trafficked him out of Ayen for alleged medical treatment.

"The reasons in Ohen's letter requesting withdrawal of Nigeria Police from Ayen community as addressed to the Commissioner of Police, are statements carrying false messages compared to the observable situations happening within the vicinity of the community.

"Factually Ayenland, has been saddled with incessant security threats over the years until recently after the Edo State Commissioner of Police, deployed his men there that, breeze of fervent peace and stable security started oozing out.

"Whereas, an eye witness to the bandits attack on Ayen Community on 23 July, an operation that lasted more than 6 hours until spirited and gallant interventions of the Nigeria Army 'Operation Rescue', succeeded quenching the glowing splints of the violence, Jolly Ogieva noted in his Police reports that, he saw "Lucky Amandasun and Fidelis Osas" on that fateful date before, they started striking Ayenland with sophisticated arms and ammunitions.

"These are famous unrepentant cultists, who are the harbingers behind the unleashing of rampaging security threats on Ayenland. And they are the devilish tools that, Inoruwa Adanegbe and Matthew Ehide, have being using to truncate peace law and order.

"These sets of hoodlums have history as murderers, and on the course of these arising issues, have being killing abducting intimidating Ayen's indigents.

"For instance, under the sun, Lucky Amandasun shot dead Elvis, one of the vocal youth leaders of Ayenland speaking against Matthew Ehide's criminality to enforce gerrymandering into the ancestral lands of the Ayen people.

"Furthermore, Ayen Community noted that, according to their custom and tradition, it takes three years for a new Odionwere' to be so coronated after the deposition of the former and such traditional ceremony can only take place in Ayen.

"And until then, only the acting Okha-Ghele Kelvin Enaruna possessed authority to speak on behalf Ayen Community.

"Therefore Ayen community appeals the Nigeria Police to summon Inoruwa Adanegbe for questioning over his role in the insecurity tormenting the community and for fielding wrong information on its security status to the security apparatus and the public.

"On this note, the people of Ayen Community also commended efforts of both the Edo State's Executive Governor Monday Okpebholo and the Edo State Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika, for their courageousness and determination to flush out insecurity from Edo State, which result has flowed into Ayen Community.

"Ayen people want to disassociate themselves from calls for withdrawal of the Nigeria Police from the community, because, their efforts so far has been productive in curtailment of security threats.

"Hence, their presence in the community is highly necessarily required until common and visible testament to safe security restoration as become tenably feasibly restored," the statement stressed.