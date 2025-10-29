Gambia: National TB Burden Remains Significant - Data

Data collected by health officials has revealed that while the country has made some progress in TB care and prevention, the national TB burden remains significant, especially given the country's population size and the vulnerable people it served.

This was disclosed by Lamin Dampha, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health during the launch of a new TB Clinic at the Police Intervention Unit headquarters in Kanifing.

The initiative, courtesy of the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Programme of the Ministry of Health with support from Global Fund, is designed to ensure timely strengthening of prevention, testing and treatment of TB cases for detainees at the site.

DPS Dampha acknowledged that TB remains a one of the leading infectious diseases in the Gambia and globally, pointing out that the disease affects affect people in their most productive years, ensuring not only illness but also economic and social challenges.

He reminded that the incident of TB in The Gambia was reported at 142 cases per 100,000 population in 2023, recalling that in 2022, there were 2,576 notified TB cases up from 2,229 cases in 2021.

Referencing the 2023 Global TB report, which estimates that 10.8 million people contracted TB globally, DPS Dampha maintained that same year about 1.25 million people died from the disease, including 161,000 individuals with HIV.

The globally burden of drug-resistant TB, he observed, that the disease also remains severe as hundreds-of-thousands of people are affected each year and many do not access adequate treatment.

He revealed that the global average incident remains high and progress towards the target as per the WHO - 'End TB Strategy' is falling behind schedule.

He, thus, described the initiative as a move that demonstrates the Ministry's continuous commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality TB care for all, including men and women in uniform.

The initiative, he added, was supported through the Global Fund GC7 Grant and represents not just an investment infrastructure, but a strong statement that health is a shared responsibility.

"By bringing TB diagnosis and treatment services closer to this vital population, he believes they also are strengthening early detection, treatment adherence and ultimately reducing transmission within both the force and the wider community."

To that end, he extended gratitude to the Global Fund for their steadfast support, further acknowledging that their partnership has played a crucial role in furthering national efforts to end TB in the country.

"To the Gambia Police Force particularly PIU, we thank you for welcoming this initiative and for your dedication to health as a vital aspect of security and wellbeing."

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ebrima Bah on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, made reference on how the force has changed from its yester-years to its present day.

AIG Bah lauded the initiative for its immense benefit to the security forces, reminding that in the line of duty, these frontline officers come into direct contact with people from all walks of life, who carry contagious diseases like tuberculosis and other communicable diseases.

"At the station level, at the guard post, public gathering, police officers are exposed to all manners of infectious diseases. Without access to appropriate medical facilities for screening and treatment, these officers are at danger and by extension their colleagues and families."

To mitigate this risk, he warmly welcomes the intervention by the Ministry of Health alongside their partners for their foresight to build a DOT Site for the Gambia Police Force.