Morocco/Nigeria: Wafcon 2026 - Ajibade Demands More As Super Falcons Seal Qualification for Showdown in Morocco

In Abeokuta on Tuesday evening, the Super Falcons extended their continental supremacy once again, clinching qualification for the 2026 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco with a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Benin Amazons.

But while the scoreboard confirmed the target was met, the performance left captain Rasheedat Ajibade searching for sharper edges.

Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, which felt remarkably underwhelming for a team that dominated the first leg 2-0 in Lomé, Togo, last Friday.

Still, mission accomplished: the African champions, who secured a record 10th WAFCON crown earlier this year, will be in Morocco to defend their title and chase history yet again.

A nervy evening in Abeokuta

The Super Falcons drew first blood early. In the 13th minute, defender Ashley Plumptre rose above the pack to crash home a header from an Esther Okoronkwo corner, the type of set-piece ruthlessness that has defined Nigeria's golden era.

But instead of folding, Benin stayed stubborn. On the hour mark, Yasminath Djibril pounced from close range to punish defensive hesitation and level the match.

The Amazons celebrated wildly, not for qualification, which had already slipped beyond reach, but for a symbolic statement against Africa's giants.

Nigeria's fluency dipped, and the game tugged into tension. Yet, the foundations laid in Lomé ensured there would be no dramatic upset, a 3-1 aggregate that punched the ticket to Morocco without demanding Super Falcons perfection.

Ajibade: "We know our standard"

After the draw, captain Rasheedat Ajibade did not sugar-coat the performance. The PSG forward acknowledged the team fell below their usual heights, but pushed back on claims of complacency:

"We weren't overconfident because we expected this from them. When we went to Lome to play against them, we saw what happened in the second half, and they came all out. So, we expected them to do the same here because they have nothing to lose."

Standards matter for a nation drenched in football pedigree, even in qualification.

"They might as well know that a draw here would be huge for them, you see how they celebrated that, but it is left to us not to let down our guard, and we keep competing at the highest level because we know our standard."

Her final verdict was equal parts truth and challenge:

"We just have to push ourselves and be better. It wasn't the best of our performance, but it's good to learn and focus on the next game."

Words that echo like marching orders.

2026: A Tournament with global consequences

Beyond continental bragging rights, WAFCON 2026 carries global weight. The tournament doubles as Africa's pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, a stage where the Super Falcons have historically carried the continent's pride.

Qualification is step one. Dominance is the goal.

A personal triumph for the Captain

Off the pitch, Ajibade walked away with more than a ticket to Morocco. The forward was presented the 2024 Nigeria Pitch Award for the country's Best Female Footballer; recognition of a year where her leadership matured, her performance sharpened, and her influence deepened.

Her message was emotional and symbolic:

"Special thanks to God Almighty for this incredible honour. 2024 was truly a remarkable year, one filled with challenges and unforgettable moments that have shaped me on and off the pitch."

Her words carried the weight of representation:

"This award means a lot to me and to every young girl who dares to play, to every teammate who fought beside me and every Nigerian and African who continues to believe in women's football. I stand here as a product of hard work, faith and the collective strength of my country and teammates."

In a footballing culture that demands heroes, she has emerged as one.

The final word

Qualification secured. Standards questioned. Lessons learned.

The Super Falcons remain the benchmark, by trophies, consistency, and mentality. Tuesday's performance may not make the highlight reels, but elite teams judge themselves differently. They celebrate progression and correct the imperfections.

And as Ajibade's voice cut through the noise on Tuesday night, one thing became clear:

Nigeria aren't just going to Morocco to defend a title.

They're going to defend a legacy.