Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Oyo State Government Has Not Introduced Tax On Burials, Weddings and Other Events

29 October 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

No, Nigeria's Oyo state government has not introduced tax on burials, weddings and other events

IN SHORT: Several posts on Facebook claim that the Oyo state government has introduced a tax on a variety of events, including burials, weddings and naming ceremonies. However, this is false.

Oyo state residents will soon be required to pay an entertainment tax on specific events. That's according to a "tax clearance" document, purportedly issued by the Oyo state government, which has been widely circulated on Facebook in Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Oyo state is located in the southwest of the country, bordering Kwara state to the north and Ogun state to the south.

"Oyo State new entertainment tax clearance is aimed at strengthening event compliance and boosting revenue," the caption reads.

According to the document, residents should expect to pay the following amounts:

  • Burial - N35,000
  • Wedding - N35,000
  • Naming ceremony - N25,000
  • Birthday - N25,000
  • Chieftaincy ceremony - N35,000
  • Corporate promotion - N35,000
  • Graduation ceremony - N25,000
  • Club organised events - N25,000
  • Wake keep - N25,000
  • Engagement - N25,000

The document provides two phone numbers for inquiries.

This post was also shared here, here, here and here. But are residents of Oyo state really about to be taxed for holding parties?

Disregard false information, state government says

Africa Check searched the internet for official confirmation of the claim and found none.

According to the Guardian news site, the Oyo state administration has denied claims that it plans to tax state residents in this way.

The state commissioner for information and orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, dismissed the document as "fake and misleading".

He told the media that the notice didn't meet the standards required for legitimate government levies and said: "Any official table of this nature must contain a revenue code for payment and bear the signature of the Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Board. None of these conditions was fulfilled in the viral post."

He also said the document didn't include the address of the state's internal revenue service, a further sign that it was fraudulent.

The Oyo state government media team also confirmed to Africa Check that the claim was false.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.