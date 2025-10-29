Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Begins Second Daily Flight On Abuja-Addis Ababa Route

Ethiopian Airlines has commenced a second daily flight service between Abuja and Addis Ababa, further expanding its footprint in Nigeria and enhancing connectivity between the two African capital cities.

The inaugural evening flight, ET937, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday, where it was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute by airport authorities.

According to the airline, the introduction of the new Abuja-Addis Ababa evening service, designated ET957, will operate three times a week, departing Abuja at 10:00 p.m. and arriving in Addis Ababa at 5:00 a.m.

The new service complements Ethiopian Airlines' existing daily midday flight from Abuja, providing passengers with more flexible travel options and improved onward connections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This additional frequency offers our Nigerian passengers faster and more convenient links to key destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South America, including Dubai, Tel Aviv, São Paulo, Johannesburg, and Nairobi," the airline said in a statement.

With the new service, Ethiopian Airlines now operates 35 weekly flights between Nigeria and Ethiopia, 14 from Lagos, 10 from Abuja, seven from Kano, and three from Enugu, consolidating its position as one of the largest African carriers serving the Nigerian market.

Industry observers said the expanded schedule will boost trade, tourism, and investment ties between the two countries while reinforcing Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport as a major continental hub for connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

"This development reflects our commitment to Nigeria, one of our most important markets, and to improving intra-African air connectivity," an official of the airline noted.