Nigeria: Visiting Greek Medical Team Fascinated By Jigawa's Infrastructure Development

A delegation of professionals from the humanitarian team Heart Doctors, commended Jigawa State for its exceptional organisation, hospitality, and modern infrastructure

A delegation of Greek medical professionals from the humanitarian team Heart Doctors, has commended Jigawa State for its exceptional organisation, hospitality, and modern infrastructure, noting that the environment and systems they encountered "felt like Europe."

The team, led by the organisation's vice president, Mrs Elena Sotiriou, conveyed their impressions during a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi Tuesday evening, after completing a week-long medical outreach across communities in the state.

Mrs Sotiriou said she was amazed by what she saw upon arriving in Jigawa, saying that her team had not witnessed such development elsewhere in Nigeria.

"When we arrived in Jigawa, I was surprised. I could hardly believe I was in Nigeria because most of our missions in Niger State have been very difficult due to poor road conditions. But here, the roads are excellent--I felt like I was in Europe. We have nothing to envy; everything is well organisedi," she said.

"We also visited some clinics and were very impressed. The facilities were in good condition--far better than what we've seen in some other parts of Nigeria. Jigawa, especially Dutse, is a place to be proud of. We don't know everyone behind these successes, but we are truly impressed."

She explained that Heart Doctors is a family-based humanitarian organisation from Greece that has carried out 46 medical missions to Nigeria in the past 35 years.

"We started from the South, moved to the North, and decided to remain in the North because the needs here are greater. We all come from Greece, and Heart Doctors is a small humanitarian organization made up of families. Our children work with us; they are also doctors.

"At this stage in our lives, we have decided to serve God through humanity--regardless of colour or religion. About 99% of our missions are in Muslim communities, and we are always happy to help those in need."

Mrs Sotiriou also spoke about the team's outreach activities and the challenges observed during the visit.

"When we first came, the team was unsure whether to take us deep into rural areas, perhaps thinking we were too old. They only took us 15 minutes outside the town. We saw many people, but we insisted on going farther because we came here to serve those who live in more remote communities. That is the purpose of our work.

"The mission was very well organised, even though some roads were rough--but compared to what we've seen elsewhere, it was much better."

Reflecting on what moved her most during the mission, Mrs Sotiriou said, "We met many people, some in pain, but suffering exists everywhere--in Europe and America too. We must not think that being African means you deserve less. You have everything, and illness is part of human life everywhere."

"One gentleman told me how relieved people felt after receiving medicine from us. He said, 'Madam, everyone said they slept well last night because of one tablet from you.' That made me happy, because healing--whether through our medicine or yours--brings comfort to people."

She praised the organisation and hospitality of the Jigawa team that worked with them throughout the outreach, saying that everything was perfect.

"Everything was perfectly organised--your team, drivers, and local coordinators worked tirelessly. The hospitality was excellent, and the food was fantastic! Your beans and fried yam--the best we've ever had."

In his response, Governor Namadi welcomed the Heart Doctors delegation and commended them for extending their humanitarian gesture to Jigawa State.

"Your decision to come all the way from Greece to help our people is an extraordinary act of kindness. What you are doing is not a job--it is a sacrifice. At your age, to spend your time, energy, and personal resources helping people in another continent shows great humanity. For this, we are profoundly grateful," the governor stated.

While assuring them of continued partnership and government support, he said:

"As a government, we appreciate your work and will continue to partner with you to reach more people in need. We are always ready to collaborate and support your team because your efforts complement what the government is doing."

Governor Namadi also spoke about the state's ongoing efforts to combat malnutrition and improve health outcomes.

"The state government, in collaboration with UNICEF, spends nearly ₦250 million on nutrition interventions. We have also developed a local nutrition initiative called the Maseki Programme, which uses local ingredients to make supplements for children. It has become one of the best locally developed nutrition programmes in the country, and other states have come to Jigawa to learn from it."

"In addition, we have introduced another locally made supplement called Tom Brown. So far, we have trained 600 women on how to prepare and distribute it. These women were provided with capital, equipment, and sealing machines. The supplements they produce are distributed free of charge through primary healthcare centres, empowering the women while nourishing our children."