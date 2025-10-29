Nigeria: Group Deploys 5,000 Monitors for Anambra Guber Election

A group, The Igbo Political Network (IPN) said it had mobilised and deployed over 5,000 independent observers (IOs) to monitor and report any act of irregularities on the Saturday, November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

The president of the group, Chief Alex Okemiri in a statement in Abakaliki said Igbos must rise to shun every form of intimidation and marginalization in their own affairs.

Chief Okemiri maintained that the forthcoming governorship polls in Anambra State would be a historic political event in the South-East region, insisting that it would be foolhardy for relevant authorities and critical stakeholders to treat it with a wave of the hand in the interest of a particular candidate.

"All eyes are on Anambra State come November 8, 2025. This election remains epochal in the state and the entire Igbo land.

The political leaders from Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states are interested in this very election because it's seen as a major test on our political history as a people.

"All hands must be on deck to make it a free, fair and credible exercise, hence the reason why our group is deploying our observers to monitor the election."

"All of us at the Igbo Political Network (IPN) have been making sure the interest of Igbos both politically and economically is protected. Since 2015, we have ensured that the Igbos conduct their political activities and ethos fairly to better their lots.

"We are known for peace and political level-playing field in Igbo land. We have also ensured votes in Igbo land count. We are also working to ensure that political thuggery is eradicated and politicians (candidates) conduct their activities accordingly without the whims and caprices of external political manipulators.

"We have not left any stone unturned to ensure voters cast their votes and go about doing so peacefully.

"However, we also noticed that to do this, all hands must be on deck. Politicians, security agencies, electoral officers should work to ensure a level-playing field and a peaceful atmosphere.

"This is why we have mobilized over 5000 independent observers for the Anambra Governorship election come November 8. The idea is to make sure that the outcome of the election represents the will of the people as against widespread insinuations that the South-East region is known for political violence.

"Despite the economic situation, we need to do the needful from our individual coffers considering the premium that Ndigbo attach to the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election. The election is key for our people."

He urged the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to shun favoritism and ensure that all votes count in the election.

"We are calling on the new INEC Chairman to live above board. We call on him to do his best to ensure the Anambra State Governorship election, which is just around the corner is free and fair. He should do everything within his power to ensure the people's votes count.

"We want to remind him that this is his first primary national assignment and that the eyes of the world are on him. We want to remind him also that Ndigbo are all interested in this very election and want to see how the winner and loser emerge.

"We urge him to be honest, unbiased and transparent in his conducts as regards the forthcoming election."

He also appealed to all security agencies to conduct themselves professionally and ethically amid high expectations in the forthcoming polls. The security agencies must do all to ensure that vote buying does not constitute the order of the day before and during the election process.