Nigeria: Akingboye's Death - Family Seeks Clarification Over Second Wife's Reported Claims

The family of the late 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has asked the Lagos State Police Command to clarify recent media reports quoting the deceased's second wife, Mrs. Christianah Akingboye, about the autopsy report into his death.

The family said the Lagos State Police Command informed them at a meeting on Friday, October 24, 2025, that the autopsy report and investigation findings remain with the police while inquiries continue.

However, a newspaper report on Saturday, October 25, 2025, quoted Mrs. Christianah Akingboye as saying she had access to the autopsy report. The family said the apparent discrepancy has caused concern and are asking the police to verify the situation and provide clarity.

Speaking for the family, Pastor Akinyele Akingboye asked the police to investigate the matter and to caution anyone who might impede the investigation. The family is requesting confirmation from the Commissioner of Police on whether the report is still in police custody and whether any third party has lawful access to it.

The deceased's eldest son, Samuel Akingboye, reiterated the family's reliance on the police investigation. "As the police told us, the autopsy result is currently with them while they conclude their inquiries. We have been assured the investigation will be concluded soon, and we await the outcome," he said.

Mr. Oyeniyi Iwakun, the late politician's Personal Assistant and Media Adviser, said he has been following the investigation but will comment publicly only after the police release their findings. He clarified that he was in Okitipupa, Ondo State, when he first heard of Akingboye's death and that initial confirmed information was that the death occurred at the VGC residence in Lagos.

The family is urging the Lagos State Police Command to complete its investigation and to make official findings available when appropriate, in order to address public concerns and ensure transparency.