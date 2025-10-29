Ghana: Cedi@60 / Cedi Remains Symbol of National Sovereignty - Ato Forson

Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the Ghana cedi as a proud symbol of the country's identity and sovereignty as the nation marks 60 years since the currency was first introduced.

Speaking at the Cedi@60 celebration held today, October 28, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, Dr. Forson noted that the currency represents more than just a means of exchange.

He mentioned that it is part of Ghana's national pride and economic journey.

"It is my distinct honor to join you today as we mark 60 years of the Ghana cedi. The Ghana cedi represents the pride of our nation and our heritage," he stated.

Dr. Forson explained that since its introduction in 1965, the cedi has played a vital role in trade and daily transactions, connecting people and supporting economic activity.

"For 60 years, through inflation, devaluation, re-denomination, and recovery, the cedi has remained resilient. It continues to stand as a symbol of our national sovereignty and remains the only legal tender of our republic," he stressed.

He highlighted the endurance of the cedi through Ghana's economic challenges and political transitions, noting that its continued existence reflects the resilience and determination of the Ghanaian people.

The event, themed "Cedi@60 - Our Money, Our Pride," marks six decades since the introduction of the Ghana cedi, which replaced the British pound during the First Republic under President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.