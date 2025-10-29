Ghana: Paul Adom-Otchere Clarifies Lawsuit Against Special Prosecutor

The former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has explained that his recent legal action against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is not to stop the anti-graft body from accessing his asset declaration details.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Adom-Otchere said reports suggesting that he was trying to block the OSP from obtaining information on his assets were misleading.

According to him, he had already completed and submitted the asset declaration forms requested by the OSP on October 23, 2025.

He also attached a letter of protest on the same date to express his concerns about certain aspects of the process.

"As a matter of record, the OSP's asset declaration forms have been completed and submitted," the statement read.

Mr. Adom-Otchere stressed that he remains committed to cooperating with the OSP to bring finality to the matter.

He explained that the purpose of his court action is simply to "settle the law and procedure on the matter" not to obstruct the OSP's work.

The OSP had earlier directed Mr. Adom-Otchere to declare his assets as part of an ongoing investigation, prompting him to seek clarification from the court on the legality of that directive.