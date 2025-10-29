Ghana: Court Dismisses Serwaa Fosuh's Injunction Against Daddy Lumba's Funeral

Kumasi High Court has dismissed an injunction application filed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who is reported to be an alleged partner of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

Serwaa Fosuh had gone to court seeking to stop the musician's family from proceeding with his funeral arrangements.

She claimed that certain key decisions regarding the burial had been taken without her involvement.

On Tuesday, the court threw out her application, ruling that there were no legal grounds to halt the funeral.

The decision gives the Lumba family the full right to continue with burial plans under the guidance of the Abusua Panin (family head).

Lawyers for the family argued that the injunction was without merit and intended to delay the funeral.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court dismissed the case and affirmed the family's authority to manage the funeral.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, one of the family's lawyers said, "We made our superior submissions in court, and the judge agreed with our position. As it stands now, there is absolutely no injunction on the body of Daddy Lumba."

He added that the family now has full authority to determine the type of burial and assign roles as they see fit.

With the legal challenge out of the way, preparations for Daddy Lumba's final farewell are expected to continue in the coming days.