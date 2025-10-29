Ghana: Paul Adom-Otchere Drags Special Prosecutor to Court Over Asset Declaration Order

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has taken notice of a court action filed by former Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, challenging its directive for him to declare his property and income.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, who is being investigated for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in connection with a revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Airports Company and Evatex Limited, filed the application at the High Court in Accra on October 23, 2025.

He is asking the court to declare the OSP's directive, issued on August 4, 2025, as unlawful and an abuse of power.

His lawyers, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Dame, argue that the order violates the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and its operational regulations.

In his suit, Mr. Adom-Otchere is also seeking a declaration that threats of "legal consequences," "confiscation of property," and "detention" allegedly issued by officials of the OSP constitute harassment and a violation of his rights.

He is further asking the court to prohibit the OSP from detaining him should he refuse to comply with the directive.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the OSP said it welcomes the legal challenge and will respond through the proper judicial process.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor reiterates that it operates strictly within the powers granted under Act 959. All persons under investigation are required to comply with lawful directives, including the declaration of property and income," the statement said.

It added that asset declaration is one of the legal tools used to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

"The fight against corruption demands cooperation from all citizens, especially public officers and individuals linked to public funds. The Office will continue to discharge its mandate without fear or favour," the OSP noted.

The case is expected to be heard by the High Court in the coming weeks.