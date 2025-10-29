Ghana: Paul Afoko Declares Intent to Contest NPP National Chairmanship

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has officially declared his intention to contest the party's national chairmanship position in the upcoming internal elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Mr. Afoko said his decision followed "extensive reflection and encouragement" from party members, supporters, and stakeholders who believe in his leadership and commitment to the NPP's founding principles.

He said his bid to return to the leadership of the party is motivated by a desire to rebuild and strengthen the NPP, adding that the party needs "renewed leadership rooted in its democratic ideals and values."

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It comes after careful consideration and in response to consistent calls for renewed leadership. My commitment to the NPP has remained steadfast through the years, and I believe the time has come to contribute, once again, to the rebuilding and strengthening of our Party at this critical juncture," he stated.

Mr. Afoko emphasised unity and progress as the key pillars of his campaign, saying he has always placed the party's collective interest above personal challenges.

He said in the coming weeks, he will engage with party members and the media to share his vision, ideas, and plans to lead the NPP "with integrity, transparency, and a renewed sense of purpose."

"Let us look ahead together," he called.