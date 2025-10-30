Nigeria: Insecurity, APC Feud Set to Shape Niger LG Poll

The stage is set for the Niger State local government elections scheduled for Saturday, November 1, with insecurity and internal wrangling within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expected to play decisive roles in shaping the outcome across the 25 local councils.

According to the Chairman of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam, 10 political parties are fielding a total of 805 candidates for chairmanship, vice chairmanship, and councillorship positions.

Imam disclosed that the APC has presented 25 candidates each for chairmanship and vice chairmanship, along with 274 councillorship aspirants. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) follows with 23 candidates for chairmanship, 21 for vice chairmanship, and 233 councillorship hopefuls.

Other parties in the race include the Social Democratic Party (SDP), with 16 candidates each for chairmanship and vice chairmanship and 144 councillorship contestants, while the Labour Party (LP) has five chairmanship and four vice chairmanship candidates, as well as 12 councillorship contenders. The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) fielded two councillorship candidates, while smaller parties such as the Booth Party (BP), Action People's Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Alliance (AA), and Accord Party each presented one councillor.

The NSIEC chairman explained that although the law requires every chairmanship candidate to have a running mate, the commission had relaxed the rule to ensure inclusivity. He also said arrangements had been made to enable internally displaced persons (IDPs) to vote in the election, urging political actors to prioritise issue-based campaigns over propaganda.

Imam noted that ongoing court cases arising from disputed party primaries would not stop the commission from conducting the poll as scheduled.

Insecurity threatens voter turnout

Despite assurances of security, fears persist that thousands of voters in several councils may be unable to participate due to rising bandit attacks. Communities in Mariga, Kontagora, Borgu, Rijau, Magama and Mashegu LGAs have witnessed renewed violence, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

A resident of Magama told Daily Trust that "many of our people have continued to run away because of the attacks," adding that some polling units may remain deserted on election day.

The NSIEC chairman has, however, insisted that security agencies have been mobilised to ensure that residents in conflict-affected areas can exercise their franchise.

Feud over consensus in APC remains key

Beyond the security challenge, the APC is still battling internal divisions triggered by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago's insistence on adopting consensus candidacy for the polls. While party leaders argued that the move would promote unity and prevent internal crises, several aspirants and stakeholders condemned it as undemocratic, warning that it could undermine grassroots participation, just months after the Supreme Court affirmed financial autonomy for local councils.

Aggrieved members accused party power brokers of hijacking the process and imposing loyalists as candidates. Allegations also surfaced that some aspirants paid to make the "consensus list".

The fallout has been most visible in Paikoro and Mokwa LGAs, where party unity has fractured.

In Paikoro, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Aloma sued the incumbent chairman, Aminu Umar Yadayi, alongside the APC and NSIEC, over his exclusion from the consensus arrangement. On July 25, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu of the Niger State High Court ruled in Aloma's favour, declaring him the valid consensus candidate and ordering the withdrawal of Yadayi's certificate of return. But the defendant's refusal to comply prompted the court to issue a contempt notice threatening imprisonment for disobedience of court orders.

Party loyalists say the lingering tension could fuel anti-party activities during Saturday's polls.

In Mokwa, the crisis has taken a more dramatic turn. Angry residents reportedly set brooms, the APC symbol, on fire in Muwo town this week, pledging support for the PDP candidate, Usman Alhaji Gumba Muwo. Earlier in April, protesters had taken to the streets to oppose the selection of the incumbent chairman, Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, as the APC's consensus flagbearer.

"If our choice is not respected, we will work against the party," one protester told Daily Trust. "We have a zoning arrangement that the governor has ignored, and this is causing an unnecessary crisis."

The controversy deepened after the arrest of Abubakar Isah Mokwa, a student union leader from Mokwa LGA, who criticised Governor Bago over the handling of the local flood disaster. His arrest, allegedly at the instance of the incumbent chairman, sparked outrage and renewed debate about the APC's handling of dissent ahead of the elections.

Isah, a master's student at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, was charged with cyberbullying, inciting disturbance, and defamation under the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act 2024 and the Niger State Penal Code. Analysts described the arrest as a misstep that could further alienate voters.

Tight contest in Gurara

In Gurara LGA, the race is expected to be closely fought between Jonah Ishaya of the APC and Attahiru Musa Abuja of the SDP.

"It may be hard for the SDP candidate to win because of the incumbency factor," said a resident of Lambata, Mohammed Halilu. "But he enjoys strong grassroots support, and several SDP councillorship candidates are also popular. We'll have to wait for the outcome."

Meanwhile, as preparations reach the final stage, Governor Bago has declared Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31, as public holidays to allow citizens to participate in the exercise. Essential workers, including hospital, bank and security staff, are exempted.

Encouraging voters to come out en masse, Bago said the peaceful conduct of the election was crucial to Niger State's progress.