Liberia: EPA Launches National Mangrove Inventory Report

28 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially launched Liberia's National Mangrove Inventory Report, marking a significant step toward the preservation and sustainable management of the country's blue economy.

Speaking during the launching ceremony in Monrovia on Tuesday, EPA Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Yakpawolo, described the event as a major milestone aimed at safeguarding Liberia's marine and coastal ecosystems.

Dr. Yakpawolo emphasized that the mangrove ecosystem-stretching along the ocean, rivers, and swamps-serves as a vital natural shield for marine life, providing essential habitats and breeding grounds for various aquatic species.

"The mangrove ecosystem plays a crucial role in protecting our coastal communities and supporting marine biodiversity," Dr. Yakpawolo said. "It is our collective responsibility to ensure its preservation for current and future generations."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that the EPA has been working closely with residents living in coastal and riverine communities to raise awareness about the importance of mangrove protection and to encourage cooperation with the government's conservation efforts.

According to the EPA boss, the National Mangrove Inventory Report will serve as a key policy instrument in guiding national strategies for sustainable coastal management, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation.

He stated that the report's launch underscores Liberia's commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts through the protection of critical ecosystems such as mangroves.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.