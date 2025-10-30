Liberia: EPA Launches National Mangrove Inventory Report

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially launched Liberia's National Mangrove Inventory Report, marking a significant step toward the preservation and sustainable management of the country's blue economy.

Speaking during the launching ceremony in Monrovia on Tuesday, EPA Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Yakpawolo, described the event as a major milestone aimed at safeguarding Liberia's marine and coastal ecosystems.

Dr. Yakpawolo emphasized that the mangrove ecosystem-stretching along the ocean, rivers, and swamps-serves as a vital natural shield for marine life, providing essential habitats and breeding grounds for various aquatic species.

"The mangrove ecosystem plays a crucial role in protecting our coastal communities and supporting marine biodiversity," Dr. Yakpawolo said. "It is our collective responsibility to ensure its preservation for current and future generations."

He noted that the EPA has been working closely with residents living in coastal and riverine communities to raise awareness about the importance of mangrove protection and to encourage cooperation with the government's conservation efforts.

According to the EPA boss, the National Mangrove Inventory Report will serve as a key policy instrument in guiding national strategies for sustainable coastal management, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation.

He stated that the report's launch underscores Liberia's commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts through the protection of critical ecosystems such as mangroves.