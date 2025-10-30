Liberia: Clash Erupts As Konola SDA Cancels Graduation After Parents Pay U.S.$105

What was supposed to be a joyful day of caps, gowns, and celebration turned chaotic at the Konola Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Mission Academy on Saturday, October 25, after the school abruptly cancelled its graduation ceremony, leaving students and parents furious and heartbroken.

Parents had arrived on campus early that morning, holding flowers, blowing horns, and beating pots in excitement, ready to celebrate their children's academic milestone -- only to be met with shocking news that there would be no graduation after all.

The disappointment came after each senior student reportedly paid US$105 in graduation fees, only to be told at the last minute that they were "not qualified to graduate" under the Ministry of Education's (MOE) standards.

Dream Day Turns Sour

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to reports, parents and students gathered on the Konola Mission campus early Saturday morning, dressed in their finest, and ready to celebrate years of academic struggle. However, their excitement was cut short when private security prevented them from entering the compound.

"This was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life," lamented Morris S. Wrayou, one of the would-be graduates. "We paid our fees because the school told us everything was fine. But just a day before graduation, we saw a notice on social media saying there would be no ceremony. That's deceitful."

Parents Demand Answers and Refunds

Dozens of frustrated parents, some of whom traveled from other counties to witness the milestone, expressed deep anger and disappointment.

"First of its kind--parents and students being denied from entering the campus after spending so much," said Stephen N. Johnson, who said he had come from Bong County to attend his daughter's graduation. "I feel cheated and disrespected."

Another parent, Lawrance Boakai, confirmed that they had each paid US$105, equivalent to over L$21,000, and now want their money refunded. "We paid this money because the school told us our children were cleared for graduation. If that wasn't true, we deserve our money back," he said.

Ministry's Warning Came Weeks Earlier

The controversy comes despite a strong warning issued by Hon. Robert M. Zaza, CEO of the Margibi County School System, on October 13, 2025. The memo cautioned all school principals against organizing graduation or "Thanksgiving services" for students who failed to meet the MOE's five-pass requirement on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The directive stated clearly that any school caught hosting such unauthorized programs would "bear full consequences of the law."

School Principal Shifts Blame to Authorities

In a tense press interaction, Principal Wedah F. Tipayson said the school was ready to proceed with the graduation but had to cancel after receiving direct instructions from education authorities.

"We had already decorated the hall and bought souvenirs. The students paid months ago. But the District Education Officer (DEO) informed us that the CEO said there must be no graduation -- not even a Thanksgiving service," Tipayson explained.

She said the decision was painful but unavoidable: "Parents have insulted us and tried to break the gate, but we are calm. This order came from the Ministry of Education, and we cannot go against it."

The Root of the Problem: Failed WAEC Subjects

Sources from the local education office revealed that many of the students at Konola SDA Mission did not pass Mathematics and Mathematics, two key subjects required for graduation.

The Ministry's rule mandates a minimum of five passes, including English and Mathematics, before a student can officially graduate. Despite this, the school reportedly accepted graduation payments before the results were fully verified.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community Outrage and Calls for Action

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Margibi District #5, with many calling for a probe into how the school collected money for a ceremony it was not authorized to hold.

Some parents accused the administration of poor communication and dishonesty. "They knew the results, yet they still took our money. That's fraud," one mother shouted outside the school fence as tensions flared.

Authorities Maintain Their Stand

Meanwhile, education officials maintain that the Ministry's position remains unchanged

For now, the disappointed students must wait until they meet the national academic requirements before celebrating the milestone they worked so hard for.

"We just want fairness," said one parent. "If our children failed, fine--but don't take our money and give us heartbreak in return."