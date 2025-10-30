Liberia: Weah's Comeback in Motion - CDC-Europe Gathers in Belgium for a Defining Convention

GHENT — The European chapter of Liberia's main opposition party, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), will convene a defining convention from October 31 through November 1 in Ghent, under the banner "The Road to Renewal: Rebranding CDC-Europe for Weah's 2029 Return."

Led globally by former football icon and ex-president George Weah, the CDC is embarking on a broad recalibration two years after losing power in a tightly contested 2023 runoff. Weah, who governed Liberia from January 2018 to January 2024, fell to President Joseph Boakai--Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's former vice president--by a razor-thin margin of 20,567 votes, in a race that deeply divided the nation.

While Boakai steers the country through post-transition reforms, Weah's supporters at home and abroad insist his return is a matter of when, not if. That sentiment underscores the urgency behind CDC-Europe's gathering, seen as a launchpad for both renewal and rebranding within the party's powerful diaspora network.

Chairman Michael Andrew Massaquoi, who has led CDC-Europe since 2023, stands unopposed for reelection in a show of confidence ahead of what insiders describe as a "disciplined reawakening" of the party's international base. Competitive races remain for several executive and regional posts, with ballots to be cast on November 1 following the close of plenary discussions the evening before.

Top members of the party's global leadership are expected in attendance. Williametta Piso Saydee Tarr--known in party circles as "Madiba"--is flying in from the United States to deliver a keynote address for the CDC Global Executive Committee. Senator Nathaniel McGill, a former party chairman and current head of the CDC Legislative Caucus, is also expected to appear, underscoring closer coordination between CDC's domestic and diaspora arms.

Two years after its boisterous all-night conference in August 2023, when then-chairman Mulbah K. Morlu and Representative Thomas P. Fallah energized the diaspora bloc, CDC-Europe now faces a more sober moment. Delegates describe this year's convention as a crossroads--an exercise in strategy, discipline, and image reform aimed at restoring momentum for Weah's projected 2029 candidacy.

For CDC loyalists, the message from Ghent will be clear: the reawakening starts abroad, and the countdown to Weah's political resurgence has already begun.