Nigeria: Alleged Christian Genocide - US Lawmakers Relying On Faulty Data - FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that some United States lawmakers are relying on inaccurate and misleading data to allege a so-called Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Some US senators recently called for decisive diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over alleged "persecution of Christians", a claim the Nigerian government and several religious leaders have consistently maintained is not driven by religious motives.

Speaking on CNN on Tuesday night, Idris described the claims by some foreign officials as "misleading and unreflective" of Nigeria's complex security realities.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister reaffirmed that Nigeria remains firmly committed to upholding religious freedom, human rights, the rule of law, and democracy.

"Some of the claims made by officials of the United States are based on faulty data and the assumption that victims of violence are largely Christians.

"Yes, there are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not target one religion -- they attack both Christians and Muslims, especially in the northern part of the country," Idris said.

The minister warned that promoting such narratives could inadvertently embolden criminal groups whose goal is to incite religious tension and fuel animosity between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

He further stressed that Nigeria remains a religiously tolerant nation where people of different faiths live and interact peacefully, urging against framing the country's security challenges as religious persecution, as doing so could deepen divisions and mistrust among its citizens.

"Characterising these attacks as being against Christians alone will drive Nigeria towards unnecessary division," he said.

"The criminals want to portray the situation as a fight between Christians and Muslims. It is wrong to describe Nigeria as a country that does not tolerate religious freedom.

"It is also inaccurate to say that nowhere is safe in Nigeria. Our country is indeed safe."

The minister admitted that the government faces serious security challenges, but insisted that they are being addressed with renewed vigour.

"Yes, we have security issues in Nigeria, but the government has made massive investments to ensure safety for everyone," the minister said.

He said Nigeria has battled terrorism and banditry since 2009, but that in the last two years, there has been stronger commitment and better coordination among security agencies.

"In recent years, the government has focused more attention on improving security through better military hardware and strategy.

"We are also investing in agriculture and social services to strengthen non-kinetic approaches to peacebuilding.

"Even the recent changes in Service Chiefs were made to improve our security architecture and ensure the government responds effectively to emerging threats," Idris said.