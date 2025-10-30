Nigeria Daily - Breast Cancer Awareness in Nigeria: Breaking the Silence

Every year, tens of thousands of Nigerian women are diagnosed with breast cancer. For some, the disease is caught early enough to treat. For many others, diagnosis comes too late.

In hospitals across the country, doctors say ignorance, fear and cultural stigma remain the biggest barriers to survival. But survivors and advocacy groups are breaking that silence taking awareness from hospitals to markets and communities.

So, how bad is the situation? How can women detect it early? And how far has Nigeria come in the fight against breast cancer?

This is what we are discussing in today's episode of Nigeria Daily.