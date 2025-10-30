Nigeria: Benue Farmers Expect Mixed Cowpea Harvest As Rains Recede

Farmers in Benue State are expecting a mixed outcome from their cowpea harvest as the rainy season gradually comes to an end, allowing farmers to soon begin activities in the fields.

Our correspondent, who spoke to cowpea farmers within the state, reports that while some are optimistic about achieving a bumper harvest in the weeks ahead, others expressed reservations about the persistent rainfall in October, which may negatively impact their production.

Margaret Elijah, a cowpea farmer in Otukpo, lamented that her crop may not yield the desired result this season due to disease and pest infestations on the field, despite applying the necessary chemicals to keep the crop healthy.

"The rain appears to have ceased in my area, but my crop, which is now podding, shows disturbing infestations. I planted the crop at the right time, as I always do, and applied necessary chemicals; however, it's not turning out well. So, I'm likely not going to have a good harvest," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For a Makurdi-based cowpea farmer, Peter Agera, "It's a mixed bag for me this season. This is because one of the varieties I planted is the 40-day type, which is expected to be harvested forty days after planting. Unfortunately, that seed type does not tolerate excessive rainfall, and the rains began when it was already flowering, so the persistent downpour affected it.

"The pesticides we normally apply to ward off insects were consistently washed away by the rain. For instance, we would spray today, and the rains would wash it off the following day, which affected the crop.

"However, I'm expecting that the harvest will not be too bad, though it won't be as good as initially expected. I have other varieties that are not the 40-day type; they are flowering now, and since the rains are receding, it's a positive thing for me because I believe what happened to the earlier ones won't repeat itself.

"Cowpeas do not like too much rain, except for some varieties meant for the rainy season. But this particular one is a dry season variety, so the excessive rainfall in October actually affected those that were supposed to produce during this period. Looking ahead, those now flowering do not have any issues because the rains are going down."

In the same vein, Desmond Terngu, whose cowpea farm, situated in the Katsina-Ala area, would soon be ready for harvest, believes this year's production will be better than the previous season.

"As far as I can see, my cowpea is doing well on the farm and will soon be ready for harvest. I planted the crop at the right time and applied all agronomic practices. The plant is podding, and everything seems fine," Terngu posited.

Also, Vitalis Tarnongu, who is the Chairman of the Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) in Benue, noted that as a big cowpea farmer, he was already expecting a fairly good harvest following the gradual exit of the rains.

He said, "Now that the rains are gradually exiting, we're entering the harvest window. I'm expecting a fairly good harvest, especially if the rain stops at the right time. Cowpea doesn't like too much rain at the pod-maturing stage. If it continues to rain, it can lead to pod rot, flower drop, or even mold development, which reduces the quality and quantity of the harvest.

"If the rains exit gradually and give us some dry days, the pods will mature well, and we can harvest clean, healthy beans."

Tarnongu, however, advised farmers that in order to get a bumper harvest, they must start harvesting immediately the pods turn brown and dry, adding that delaying can cause shattering and seed loss.

He also said that farmers should regularly inspect their produce after harvest for pest attacks like bruchids and that they should store them in sealed bags or use natural insect deterrents like neem leaves. As an agricultural expert who works with several agronomists, he urged farmers to pay attention to the tail end of the rainy season, as it is a critical phase for cowpea production.

On his part, Teryima Iorlamen, a Seed Systems Principal Investigator at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM), formerly known as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), advised farmers to adhere to best agronomic practices and harvest in phases, beginning as pods mature, rather than waiting for uniform maturity.

"People who followed our instructions and planted when we advised them to have no problems now; their crops are no longer expecting any rain. If the rain stops at this point, it's the best time for us because when a crop matures under rainfall, the seed quality is not as good as when there's no rain.

"Once your crop starts podding and the rain stops, you won't have issues, and the quality of the yield is usually better than when the rain continues. So, now that the rains are finally going, it's fine for us. Even our Alkam Super variety is responding well as the rain reduces; it begins to flower because when there's less rain, it channels more energy into flowering.

"Farmers who planted when we recommended are no longer facing challenges if the rains stop now. But if the rains continue, we may have problems because the seed quality will be affected by moisture, especially when humidity is high. That's why you sometimes see cowpea seeds turn black or have uneven colours.

"We expect the rains to stop by now. The problem with some of our people is that as long as it's raining, they keep planting. Even last week, someone was still asking me for seeds to plant. Such farmers are not part of our plan because every crop has a specific planting period. Those who planted when we advised have nothing to worry about," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Iorlamen added, "Water usually affects seed quality because when moisture is high, microorganisms, diseases, and pests thrive better than in dry conditions. Cowpea is a sun-loving crop, which is why we plant it a bit late so it can flower and pod around this period.

"The other issue is that during heavy rainfall, the buildup of insects is high. For example, if I spray today, it might rain in the evening and wash off or neutralise the chemical. So, at this stage of cowpea growth, it's important that the rain stops or at least reduces. For those who followed our recommendations based on NIMET's forecast, we are not expecting more rains again."

Meanwhile, the agricultural expert recommended the three-bag technology solution to help store harvested cowpea properly without any fear of spoilage.

He said, "The three-bag technology helps to store cowpea properly without any fear of spoilage. The bag is air-tight. If the usage of this technology is well adhered to, the cowpea can stay in the store for two years, and nothing will happen to it."

Iorlamen noted that before the adoption of this technology, farmers had worried about their inability to prevent weevils from spoiling their harvested cowpea, a development which had often led them to apply chemicals on their produce for safekeeping. He stressed that the application of chemicals on cowpea in a quest to curb wastages also leads to the rejection of the product in the export markets.