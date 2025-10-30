Nigeria: Kano Confirms 4 New Variants of Polio Virus

Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board (KSPHCMB) has confirmed the discovery of four new variants of the polio virus in the state, warning that unless vaccination is routinely sustained, the virus could spread after its eradication.

Professor Salisu Ahmad, represented by the Director of Disease Control at KSPHCMB, said this at a town Hall meeting to commemorate World Polio Day in Kano on Wednesday.

He said between 2013 and 2015, Kano was known to be the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, but through concerted efforts of the state government and partners, the virus was eradicated, noting, however, that the job is not done yet, as four new variants were discovered with one case still undergoing laboratory test.

Giving an overview of Polio status in the state, Kano State Immunisation Officer, Hajia Saadatu Ibrahim, said two cases of the new variants were discovered in children in rural areas, while the remaining two were seen in contaminated waters in two urban areas of the state.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Environmental sanitation is not enough to end vaccine-preventable diseases. We must therefore continue to ensure our children are vaccinated.

"In 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio globally, but through routine immunisation, the virus was eradicated except in India, Nigeria and Afghanistan at certain times, but it was later eradicated from Nigeria.

"We must stay alert to ensure total eradication of the polio virus," the immunisation officer said.